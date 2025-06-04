Pain-staking work to dismantle a Royal Navy nuclear submarine is progressing at pace.

Engineers at Babcock International are recycling HMS Swiftsure after she was decommissioned. A major milestone has been reached, with the vessel’s fin being removed at the company’s facility in Rosyth, Fife, Scotland.

The fin being removed from HMS Swiftsure, a Royal Navy submarine which will be fully dismantled by 2026. | Andrew Linnett

Harry Holt, Babcock’s chief executive of nuclear sector, said: “Reaching this significant milestone sets a strong foundation for an enduring commitment that supports both national security and environmental responsibility and is testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams, as we look to provide a safe and secure solution to the dismantling of the UK’s decommissioned nuclear submarines.”

The fin was removed and carefully lifted to the dock bottom, marking a poignant moment in the final stages of her lifecycle. HMS Swiftsure will be the first will be the first of the UK’s decommissioned submarines to be fully dismantled by the end of 2026. Roughly 90 per cent of the submarine will be recycled

High quality steel will be repurposed into components for future Royal Navy submarines. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) set out plans to build 12 new nuclear attack submarines in the recently published Strategic Defence Review (SDR).

HMS Swiftsure, former Royal Navy nuclear submarine, being decommissioned. | Contributed

Sir Chris Gardner KBE, CEO of the Submarine Delivery Agency, said: “To see the fin of Swiftsure removed is a significant marker of progress in the Defence Nuclear Enterprise’s Submarine Dismantling Project. Our colleagues continue to work tirelessly alongside our industry partners in Rosyth to deliver a proven dismantling method using this demonstrator vessel. My thanks go to everyone involved in this ground-breaking work.”

Babcock engineers are working alongside with the Defence Nuclear Enterprise (DNE), contractor KDC Veolia Decommissioning Services UK Ltd and Rolls Royce. Lorraine Russell, Senior Responsible Owner for the Submarine Disposals Programme, said: "The Project showcases our commitment to sustainable disposal practices. By recycling materials wherever possible, we're ensuring these vessels that served the nation so well continue to provide value even after decommissioning."

Other old Royal Navy assets have been sold for recycling. The Type 23 Duke-class frigate, HMS Monmouth, sailed from Portsmouth for the last time in April after being sold to a Turkish firm.