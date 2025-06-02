A dozen new nuclear-powered attack submarines are set to be built with billions of pounds being invested.

The government is seeking to bolster the warhead programme with a £15bn cash injection. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announced sweeping reforms in the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) today (June 2).

A computer generated graphic of HMS Dreadnought, a new nuclear submarine being built for the Royal Navy. | Royal Navy

Significant investment in the UK nuclear warhead programme this parliament and maintaining the existing stockpile are among the 62 recommendations the government is expected to accept in full. A suite of measures to bolster the Royal Navy are expected to be announced. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said building the new submarines, which is part of the Aukus partnership with the US and Australia, will support 30,000 highly skilled jobs into the 2030s.

A total of 30,000 apprenticeship and 14,000 graduated roles are expected to be supported across the next decade. Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Our outstanding submariners patrol 24/7 to keep us and our allies safe, but we know that threats are increasing and we must act decisively to face down Russian aggression.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the SDR will be pivotal in defending the nation. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“With new state-of-the-art submarines patrolling international waters and our own nuclear warhead programme on British shores, we are making Britain secure at home and strong abroad, while delivering on our Plan for Change with 30,000 highly skilled jobs across the country.”

The £15 billion investment into the warhead programme will support the government’s pledge to maintain the continues-at-sea nuclear deterrent, build a new fleet of Dreadnought-class submarines for the Royal Navy and commit to future upgrades. A fleet of up to 12 SSN-Aukus conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines will replace seven astute class attack submarines the UK is due to start operating from the late 2030s.

In the upcoming SDR press conference, Mr Starmer is expected to say: “From the supply lines to the front lines, this Government is foursquare behind the men and women upholding our nation’s freedom and security. National security is the foundation of my Plan for Change, and this plan will ensure Britain is secure at home and strong abroad, while delivering a defence dividend of well-paid jobs up and down the country.

“This strategic defence review will ensure the UK rises to the challenge and our armed forces have the equipment they need that keeps us safe at home while driving greater opportunity for our engineers, shipbuilders and technicians of the future.”

As part of the SDR, the government is expected to commit to:

Getting the armed forces to a stage where it would be ready to fight a war

Boosting weapons and equipment stockpiles and making sure there is capacity to scale up production if needed in a crisis or war

Buying up to 7,000 UK-built long-range weapons in a move due to support 800 defence jobs

Setting up a new cyber command and investing £1 billion in digital capabilities

More than £1.5 billion of additional funding to repair and renew armed forces housing.