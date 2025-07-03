Six of the P2000 vessels, Coastal Forces Squadron based in Portsmouth, played a vital role in a recent Nato exercise. HMS Archer, Biter, Dasher, Example, Pursuer and Smiter were all involved in Baltops 25.

“His Majesty’s Ships Archer, Biter, Dasher, Example, Pursuer and Smiter have been working with drone tech on and beneath the waves, integrating with much larger vessels to help develop NATO’s tactics for carrying out/fending off swarm attacks, and demonstrating the potential of the P2000 class as temporary minehunters,” the Royal Navy said.

“The Royal Navy’s Mine Threat and Exploitation Group brought their latest small, portable autonomous mine warfare detection system, Video Ray Defender, which proved both its effectiveness – quickly locating a practice mine – and the concept of operating the kit from the confines of such a small warship.”

The craft have regularly been used as part of exercises in Norway and the Baltic Sea over the past few years. They are tasked with using their speed and agility to test reflexes and targeting skills of larger warships and helicopter crews.

British personnel joined forces worked side-by-side with US Navy surface drones to conduct concerted, simultaneous attacks on vessels. Nato communications systems were installed on the vessels for the first time.

This allowed the boats to be used on a far greater range of missions, from reconnaissance of “hostile” shipping to planning attacks by exploiting open-source intelligence. They also “targeted enemy vessels” and carried out the first replenishment of a submarine by a P2000 - even if it was only bolstering their coffee supply.

Warfare Specialist Able Seaman Matthew Bell said: “It has been a brilliant experience to deploy on HMS Pursuer and learn about P2000s’ littoral operations – not something that I’m used to. It has also allowed me to develop new skills in seamanship, and build on what I was taught in basic training. I learnt a lot about our NATO partners and how they operate, and enjoyed some great runs ashore, especially Kiel and Copenhagen.”

All the boats have served for more than 35 years but their plastic hulls mean the equipment within can be replaced and updated when required. They are en-route to their bases in Portsmouth, Plymouth, Faslane in Scotland, and the Tyne, after attending Kiel maritime festival in Germany - while also stopped off in Hamburg and Gneisenaubrücke.

Commanding Officer Commander Carla Higgins said: “The Coastal Forces Squadron has had a highly successful Baltops 25. We’re not only proven our utility as the Royal Navy’s inshore maritime security squadron, but also our flexibility and usefulness for the future, introducing new equipment and techniques, a force able to embark specialist teams from the UK and our allies which can have an impact at sea and ashore.”

