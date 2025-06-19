A Portsmouth based boat has come to the rescue of Swedish submariners with an “emergency” delivery of coffee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The light-hearted moment came during a NATO exercise with HMS Dasher rushing to the aid of allies in need of a coffee boost in the Baltic. It is believed to be the first ever re-supply by the class of fast boat and a submarine in their near-40-year careers.

The transfer of supplies was no mean feat, with Dasher having to remain at least five metres away due to the submarine pumping out pressurised gas. A heaving line then had to be thrown to the submarine with the coffee, and some Italian biscuits for good measure, put into a waterproof bag to be passed over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew of the HMS Dasher celebrate a successful transfer of coffee to the Swedish submariners. | Royal Navy

Lieutenant Jack Mason, HMS Dasher’s Commanding Officer, said: “Although on this occasion it was only ground coffee, we’ve demonstrated allied co-operation, the ability to communicate between a P2000 and a Swedish submarine via NATO, and the ability for a P2000 to deliver critical stores at short notice to assist with submarines maintaining their operational readiness.”

HMS Dasher is staking part in Baltops, an annual exercise which has been running since the early 1970s. Around 50 ships, submarines and support vessels, more than two-dozen aircraft, and around 9,000 personnel from 17 nations, are taking part covering 40,000 square miles from Jutland and the Greta Belt in the West to the Bay of Gdansk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coffee nears its destination with the Swedish submariners | Royal Navy

There are currently six P2000 patrol boats from the Coastal Forces Squadron taking part in Baltops, HMS Archer, Biter, Dasher, Example, Pursuer and Smiter. Two of which are conducting extensive work with the Royal Navy’s Mine Threat and Exploitation Group, who are using the craft as launchpads for the latest robot tech monitoring the underwater battlespace through uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs).

The other four boats are working with US Navy surface and aerial drones, frequently attacking the participants to test their responses dealing with small, fast and agile craft intent on harming much more powerful warships.

The replenishment at sea exercise took place during a break from these exercises.