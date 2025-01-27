Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bitterly cold temperatures and a “harsh environment” face Portsmouth-based sailors set to exercise in the Arctic.

Some of the smallest warships in the Royal Navy will be operating in the Arctic Circle as part of Exercise Joint Viking 2025. HMS Puncher, Blazer, Trumpeter and Charger will all be involved in the annual winter workout alongside Nato allies.

“This unforgiving environment provides a unique opportunity for the team and whole crew to push ourselves, our kit and develop the way we operate,” chief petty officer Nicolas Brooks, Marine Engineer Officer aboard HMS Puncher, said. “Operating in the High North always brings unique engineering challenges and we’re excited to see what this year brings.”

P2000 Royal Navy boats based in Portsmouth - HMS Blazer, Charger, Puncher and Trumpeter - will be deployed to the Arctic Circle as part of Exercise Joint Viking 2025. | Royal Navy

Operating in the Arctic Circle

Royal Marines of the UK Commando Force will also join the Coastal Forces Squadron for the exercise aimed at bolstering the defence of Europe’s northern flank. Personnel will face continual sub-zero temperatures, with the daily average being -6C. Even in March, this could drop to as low as -30C.

The squadron has operated in the area for several years. CPO Brooks added: “The Coastal Forces Squadron deploying to Norway has become an annual event and offers an opportunity for our small engineering teams to operate in harsh environments, often isolated from the safety of the support networks back in the UK.”

HMS Trumpeter patrolling off Norway in winter 2024, being deployed on Exercise Joint Viking. | Royal Navy

The Coastal Forces Squadron has been asked to forward deploy more over the years, a complete change from their previous routine duties of giving university students a sample of life in the Royal Navy. Personnel specialise in small, fast boat operations, helping front-line sailors with training and missions across the UK and northwest Europe. P2000 boats were deployed to the Arctic for the first time in 2023.

Commander Carla Higgins, Commanding Officer of the Coastal Forces Squadron, said: “Exercise Joint Viking 2025 is another fantastic opportunity for Coastal Forces Squadron to demonstrate their increasing capability across a range of roles and environments. It also highlights our ability to work seamlessly side-by-side with UK and NATO forces as we continue to expand our dynamic and evolving nature of operations and tactics utilising the blend of both crewed and autonomous equipment. Coastal Forces remain a relevant and credible contribution to maritime security in the UK homeland and overseas.”

What will Royal Navy sailors do on Exercise Joint Viking?

HMS Puncher, Blazer, Trumpeter and Charger - each crewed by five sailors - are due to depart Portsmouth in early February. The vessels are designed to operate relatively close to the shore, with a limited range and only basic living quarters on board. The group will make 13 stops at ports in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Norway before reaching Harstad.

Dive teams and mine warfare experts will conduct surveys across the fjords, insert raiding parties and gather intelligence around Norway’s Troms county. The Royal Navy said the patrol boats will “threaten” other Nato warships by playing “enemy” forces.

Lieutenant Lara Martin, in command of HMS Charger, said: “The fjords of Norway are a harsh yet stunning environment – in the sub-zero climate units will be challenged mentally and physically to maintain capability and provide operationally-effective training to NATO. As far as the Commanding Officers of HMS Puncher, Blazer, Trumpeter and myself in Charger are concerned, bring on the challenge.”