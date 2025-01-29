Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Delighted” former Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt has secured a new job at a defence firm.

Ms Mordaunt, the former leader of the house of commons and Portsmouth North Conservative politician, will now become board chair at SubSea Craft. The company, based in The Camber, East Street, Old Portsmouth, focuses on advanced maritime technology and making new naval capabilities.

“In the battle for technical superiority we need nimble and brilliant companies,” Ms Mordaunt said. “There are few UK firms that have been able to attract the sustainable investment required to produce the level of innovation and expertise SSC has achieved. The potential is clear and I am delighted to be Subsea Craft’s latest team member.

“These are exciting times to be joining as we prepare to scale the manufacture of world leading capabilities, following the recent signing of our Greek partnership. I look forward to assisting SubSea Craft into a truly international asset, resourcing both our own domestic needs and those of our allies.”

Ms Mordaunt lost her Portsmouth North seat - which she had previously held since 2010 - to her Labour counterpart Amanda Martin in a tight General Election race last Summer. She also became the chairwoman of the Coalition of Global Prosperity in America.

SubSea Craft recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Athens-based Skaramangas Shipyards. The Greek firm is trying to supply the Hellenic Navy and Nato allies with new technology, including its flagship covert submersible craft, VICTA. The vessel operates below and above water.

The company is also working with AUKUS partners - USA, Australia and UK - to undertake trials of its latest craft MARS, an advanced unmanned surface vehicle which will be able to work alongside VICTA. Ms Mordaunt will take over from previous Chair and founder of SSC, Graham Allen. SubSea Craft is trying to export its trade beyond Portsmouth and across the world.

Camilla Martin, CEO of SubSea Craft, said: “Penny’s appointment comes at a significant time in SubSea Craft’s journey as we enter the next phase of our business expansion. Her international experience and reputation will help ensure our naval engineering platforms can be scaled to meet the needs of the UK and its allies across the globe. I’m very excited to get to work and continue from the strong start to 2025 with Penny on board.”