Royal Navy personnel join Ministry of Defence 'hackathon' to create eco-friendly app
THE Royal Navy has joined teams from across the armed forces on a ‘hackathon’ to develop cutting edge defence apps – with one sailor helping with an eye-catching idea that could be rolled out across the Ministry of Defence.
More than 70 personnel from all three Services, plus the civil service and Reservists shared their expertise at the week-long Defence Hackathon at RAF Henlow.
A Royal Navy sailor joined army, RAF, and civil service colleagues to create a ‘GreenCloud’ app, allowing MOD staff to share solutions to sustainability issues for senior officers consideration.
The project will now be considered for full development by defence digital experts.
Announcing the winners, chief of the air staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, said: ‘We’ve had a taste of the journey we are all taking on the use of cutting-edge technology, and the challenges we face in turning this technology into usable solutions to operational problems.’