Electronic warfare specialist Daniel Ball ‘targeted’ the two women, exposing himself more than 10 times over a three month period.

The 32-year-old father of two abused the ‘pastoral’ position he held over his victims as a higher ranked sailor leading them to ‘lose all faith in command’, a military court heard.

Petty Officer Daniel Ball who has been dismissed from the Royal Navy Picture: Solent News

At the time of the offences, PO Ball was head of the electronic warfare department on board Type 23 frigate HMS Montrose.

Prosecuting, Captain Daniel Lawlor told Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire that PO Ball specifically targeted junior sailors.

‘(There are) two complainants,’ he said. ‘During the period he exposed [himself] in the operation room. He would target female rates.

‘He exposed himself in excess of 10 times only in front of junior rates - not in the company of senior rates.

‘The aggravating factors of this case are his rank and abuse of position of authority. PO Ball is a senior non-commissioned officer who targeted them - there is a real disparity in rank.’

One male colleague could remember PO Ball exposing his penis.

In addition to flashing, PO Ball sent a photo of another male, ‘genitals exposed’, to a WhatsApp group chat, with the caption ‘just for you girls’.

Capt Lawlor told the court the female sailors were ‘clearly not receptive’ to PO Ball's message - who claimed he was ‘in a state of drink’ at the time.

PO Ball also admitted making an explicit sexual request to a junior female sailor.

The court heard that when initially interviewed by military police, PO Ball claimed exposing his testicles was not intentional - only happening because he ‘doesn't wear pants’.

Upon further questioning he explained it had been done to male colleagues to show his ‘larger than usual’ testicles.

The women had their victim personal statements read out in court, describing their feeling of ‘vulnerability’, being ‘sexualised’ and how it had all happened ‘because we are girls’'.

One said they ‘dreaded’ deployment as a result of his behaviour.

‘I felt like I should be safe in the workplace,’ she said. ‘I have lost all faith in command, there is no one to speak to. When we have, it has been brushed under the carpet. All of this has happened because we are girls.’

The other said: ‘PO Ball...conducted himself in a completely unacceptable manner.

‘It made me angry and annoyed he could get away with it.’

PO Ball admitted three charges - two of disgraceful conduct and one of improper use of electronic communications.

Defending, Michael Green said PO Ball knew his behaviour was ‘totally unacceptable’ and was ‘deeply remorseful’ for his 'serious lack of judgement'.

Addressing PO Ball, Judge Alistair McGrigor said: ‘We find the behaviour pre-meditated and deliberate.’

The judge described PO Ball's behaviour as ‘vindictive’ after stifling one of his victim's attempts at promotion.

He added: ‘You also would have had a pastoral duty towards them. Such sexualised and lewd behaviour in the confides of a warship has potential to erode unit cohesion and operational effectiveness.

‘Behaviour such as yours has no place in the Royal Navy. It can't be swept aside as misplaced banter. You must be dismissed.’

