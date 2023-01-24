Royal Navy: Portsmouth based HMS Defender to lead military parade through Exeter city centre
Sailors from HMS Defender will be leading a military parade through a city in Devon.
The Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer’s ship’s company will lead a celebratory procession through Exeter next month, exercising its Freedom of the City rights. It is on February 11 starting at midday.
HMS Defender sailors will be joined by His Majesty’s Band of the Royal Marines, veterans and cadets. A reception for VIP guests will be held at the Historic Guildhall.
Councillor Yolonda Henson, Exeter’s lord mayor, said the parade will be a very special occasion. She said: ‘I am very much looking forward to welcoming back the crew of HMS Defender to Exeter.
‘The City has a strong affection for its affiliated Ship and we have been looking forward to this parade since the granting of Freedom of the City in 2014.’ Then Commanding Officer Commander George Storton previously expressed how much he was looking forward to the event following a visit last Summer.
Commander Peter Evans took command of the vessel in Gibraltar, with the ship returning to the UK following recovery operations. Cdr Evans said HMS Defender has had a close connection with Exeter since she was commissioned in 2013.
‘It was a real privilege for the Ship’s Company to march through the city at the last Freedom of the City event in 2014,’ he added. ‘HMS Defender is preparing for a planned refit period in 2024 and so this is a great time to re-affirm our strong affiliation with the City.
‘Last year we invited all our affiliates for a day at sea which proved a real success and showed how important it is to foster these links; inviting our affiliates to see what our “day job” is like, whilst reminding the Ship’s Company our work is valued and celebrated is extremely important.
‘It is a rare opportunity for a Royal Navy ship to exercise the Freedom of a City and to be allowed to march, makes our planned day in Exeter extra special for me and the crew. We are really looking forward to the day, meeting the great people of Exeter and further exploring the city.’