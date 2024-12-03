Some of the vessels have been deployed top conflict zones and other frontlines over the past 12 months. Portsmouth-based ships including HMS Prince of Wales, HMS Duncan, HMS Diamond and others all received accolades. HMS Richmond, based in Plymouth, was deemed the most capable warship of the year.

The Type 23 frigate was the first ship in the fleet to deploy in 2024 - five days into the new year following a short deployment to the Baltic Sea - to the Middle East to protect merchant ships in the Red Sea. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen had been targeting various vessels in the region. She spent six weeks in the line of fire and shot down several drones - being the first vessel to use its Sea Ceptor air defence missile system.

After returning from the Gulf, she has been operating in the North Atlantic to keep a constant eye on submarine activity to protect UK areas of interest. She also monitored a Chinese PLAN task group as it passed through the English Channel. For all these operations and more, HMS Richmond was handed the overall Naval Capability Trophy and ‘best frigate’ title.

Commodore Paul Pitcher, Commodore Surface Flotilla, said: “The SURFLOT Excellence Awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the hard work and achievements of our people throughout the year, with 2024 being a demanding period requiring dedication and professionalism, and the Surface Flotilla has delivered across the board – BZ to all winners and runners-up.“

HMS Trent was named as the best overseas patrol ship after spending nine months on near constant patrol from New Year’s Day until being relieved by her sister ship HMS Medway at the beginning of the Autumn. She carried out eight drugs busts in seven months, seizing over £750m of illegal drugs in a three month stint in the Caribbean Sea, before returning to Mid/West Africa. Here is the full list of winners.

