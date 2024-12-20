Portsmouth sailors are returning home for Christmas following a “mini-deployment” to Estonia.

HMS Iron Duke will be bringing the curtain down on 2024 when she sails to HMNB Portsmouth at 2pm this afternoon (December 20). The ship’s company have completed Exercise Freezing Winds in the Baltic alongside Nato allies and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) - involving Baltic, Scandinavian and Northern European nations.

The Type 23 Duke-class frigate over 200 days away from home carrying out various operations. Lieutenant Commander Chris Carnie, HMS Iron Duke’s Logistics Officer, said: “2024 has been a very busy year for the ship, completing our generation period with Operational Sea Training and returning to front-line operations, culminating with a period in the Baltic working closely with our NATO allies and hosting a visit from the Prime Minister himself.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks with crew as he tours HMS Iron Duke in Tallinn, Estonia, on the second day of his two-day trip to Northern Europe. The Type 23 frigate is returning to Portsmouth for Christmas after a busy 2024. | Leon Neal/PA Wire

“From Sea Ceptor to sausages, personnel from every Department onboard have played their part in Iron Duke’s success and they now return home for a well-deserved Christmas break with their loved ones.” HMS Iron Duke carried out a myriad of tasks in UK waters, from monitoring Russian task forces passing through The English Channel to sailing alongside HMS Prince of Wales as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group during Exercise Strike Warrior.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stepping on board HMS Iron Duke in Tallinn, Estonia. | Leon Neal/PA Wire

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks with crew in the Control Room as he tours HMS Iron Duke. | Leon Neal/PA Wire

The frigate has been working alongside two NATO task groups in the Baltic since November, one consisting of minehunters and another of larger vessels. Sailors helped new Nato members - Sweden and Finland - integrate into the alliance by carrying out operations around the Gulf of Bothnia. HMS Iron Duke also welcomed prime minister Sir Keir Starmer aboard during the 2024 JEF Summit in Tallinn, Estonia.

Commanding Officer Commander David Armstrong said: “I reflect on an exceptionally busy and rewarding year for the ship; I am immensely proud of my ship’s company who have delivered everything asked of them with professionalism and a smile. Our key focus across all of the year’s activity has been National defence and resilience – playing our part in securing the UK’s territorial sea, critical undersea infrastructure and protecting NATO’s maritime flank. As I send the ship’s company home for a well-earned festive rest, from the bottom of my heart, I thank their families and loved ones; without whose support none of this would be possible.”

The Royal Navy said they are maintaining 21 Royal Navy/Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels deployed - or prepared at short notice - to respond to incidents over the Festive period if required.