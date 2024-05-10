The Princess Royal was welcomed at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard yesterday (May 9). She was given a tour of the vessel which is currently being brought back to her former glory. Vice-Admiral Lord Nelson’s ship is having her hull renovated as part of a £35m project.

National Museum of the Royal Navy said on Facebook: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Principal Curator Victoria Ingles and Curator Alison Firth from the National Museum of the Royal Navy provided a tour of the Victory Gallery including the Panorama of the Battle of Trafalgar painting by William Lionel Wyllie and part of HMS Victory mast.

"The Princess Royal also visited our Workshops and met the incredible team of craftsmen, conservators, engineers and shipwrights working to preserve HMS Victory for future generations.”

The Big Repair project is being carried out, where the historic ship’s rotting planks and frames – damaged by moisture, fungus and pests – are replaced with new oak. Teams of craftsmen, conservators, engineers and shipwrights are undertaking painstaking work over the decade-long project.

HMS Victory is the world’s oldest commissioned ship and flagship of the Royal Navy.

