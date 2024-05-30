Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helicopter pilots and crew are suing the Ministry of Defence over alleged cancerous fumes emitting from aircraft.

As reported in The Times, serving and former personnel from all three armed forces are taking legal action against the MoD after unknowingly being exposed to toxic exhaust fumes from British helicopters. The national publication said a testimony from sick personnel and family members claims the government knew about the potential risks for more than a decade and did nothing about it.

Troops who flew in Sea King, Wessex, Puma and Chinook helicopters have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer. This includes non-Hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myeloma, lung cancer, throat cancer and testicular cancer.

Military personnel are suing the Ministry of Defence after alleging fumes from aircraft are cancerous. Pictured is a Sea King helicopter. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

The Times said nearly 40 people affected are suing the MoD, with more people expected to come forward in the coming weeks. Lawyers said people from across the ranks have been affected, from those in the highest positions to leading aircrew and sergeants.

The national publication said three people diagnosed with cancer have died, while others are struggling to have children or have been told their affliction is terminal. Five former service personnel have settled out of court. The Times said revealed documents show the MoD knew about the risks of Sea King exhaust since 1999, but allowed pilots to fly without safety warnings.

Louisa Donaghy, a senior associate at Hugh James solicitors - representing dozens of families alongside colleague Steven Horsley - said: “Significant numbers of aircrew will have been exposed to these dangerous concentration levels of exhaust fumes and as a result may be at risk of cancer.

A Wessex helicopter. The Times reports that personnel from all three armed forces are involved in the legal action. Photo by Alex Bowie/Getty Images

“The Ministry of Defence were aware that personnel were being exposed to high concentration levels of exhaust fumes, yet the personnel who flew the Sea King were not told. The MoD chose not to make them aware.” Ms Donaghy added that personal protective equipment was not provided and the aircraft were not modified and only taken out of service until 2018.

The RAF Sea King, a search and rescue aircraft, entered service in 1978 and was replaced by Wessex helicopters in 1996 before being taken out of service in 2017. The last Sea King variant in Royal Navy service was retired in 2018.