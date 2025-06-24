A security review has been launched across all military sites after pro-Palestinian activists broke into an RAF base - spraying two military planes with paint.

Two people affiliated to Palestine Action encroached on RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Friday. Footage posted by the group shows one individual riding up to an Airbus Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker on an e-scooter and spray painting its jet engine. Two planes have been vandalised.

Counter terror police are investigating the incident. The Independent reports that a full security review will be made across the whole defence estate. “We treat all breaches of security very seriously, and where there is suspected criminal activity, we will take the necessary steps to investigate and prosecute in line with longstanding principle,” a No 10 spokesperson said. Local Royal Navy and other military bases in the Portsmouth area include HMNB Portsmouth, HMS Excellent, HMS Collingwood, HMS Sultan, and others.

Royal Navy and RAF sites in Portsmouth will be reviewed for security after a Palestine protestor vandalised a military plane. Pictures taken on HMS Prince of Wales, berthed at HMNB Portsmouth, ahead of the Carrier Strike Group deployment in the forthcoming Operation Highmast. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-)

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard described the vandalism as “epically stupid” and said the “illegal entry and criminal vandalism” was “disgraceful”. he told Appearing in the House of Commons yesterday (June 23), he said: “I can confirm two RAF Voyager aircraft were damaged by paint, but there was no further damage to infrastructure or assets, nor has there been any impact on planned operations from Brize Norton.

“Not only was this epically stupid, but it was also a direct attack on our national security. Our personnel stationed at RAF Brize Norton serve with total dedication and professionalism. They work tirelessly to support our armed forces deployed across the world to deliver military assistance to Ukraine, and they have been formally recognised for their contribution in flying humanitarian aid into Gaza, so this action does nothing to further the path to peace. It does nothing to further the Palestinian cause; it does nothing to further any cause.”

The minister added that a similar break-in must “must never happen again”. RAF patrols have increased in the area as a result. Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said the protesters actions were “sabotage”

Will Palestine Action be banned?

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has proscribed Palestine Action and will lay an order before parliament next week to make membership of the group illegal. The ban under terror laws will make it a criminal offence to belong or support the group - punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Ms Cooper said the group has a long history of criminal damage and their actions have “increased in frequency and severity” since 2024. A Palestine Action spokesperson described the government’s move as “unhinged”

A statement added: “The real crime here is not red paint being sprayed on these war planes, but the war crimes that have been enabled with those planes because of the UK government's complicity in Israel's genocide. We are teachers, nurses, students and parents who take part in actions disrupting the private companies who are arming Israel's genocide, by spray painting or entering their factory premises. It is plainly preposterous to rank us with terrorist groups like ISIS, National Action and Boko Haram.”

The Home Secretary will lay a draft order before parliament next Monday (June 30). If the decision is approved after debates by MPs and peers, th4e ban could come into force by Friday. Palestine Action members caused millions of pounds worth of damage at three defence factories in Glasgow, Kent and Bristol between 2022 and 2024.