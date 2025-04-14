Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vital Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships will be deployed alongside the Royal Navy flagship for its upcoming global mission.

RFA Tidespring and Argus will both join HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) on its deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier will be setting off from Portsmouth on April 22 to Japan, Australia and elsewhere for military drills and diplomatic visits.

The UKCSG will need support capabilities for it to function, which is where RFA Tidespring and Argus come in. The latter, which the longest serving ship in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, will deploy on the operation near its conclusion, as she completes sea trials ahead of being reintegrated into the fleet after two years away.

RFA Tidespring will be deployed throughout the nine-month mission alongside her Norwegian counterpart HNoMS Maud. The 39,000-tonne ship previously worked alongside HMS Prince of Wales during Exercise Strike Warrior near Scotland in October last year. She carried out replenishment at sea trials and other operations.

Commodore Sam Shattock, Head of the RFA, said: “The RFA has a proud history of supporting and sustaining the Royal Navy and international partners on operations all over the world. The RFA will play its part during the Carrier Strike Group deployment to sustain the UK’s expeditionary maritime and security capabilities in key strategic regions; reinforcing our nation’s presence and support to international partners. I wish the supporting RFA ships and people all the best for the deployment and look forward to welcoming them home at the end of the deployment.”

The Royal Navy fleet rely on the RFA during major deployments, with the vessels delivering vital fuel, ammunition, equipment and water resources, as well as engineering support and other capabilities. They allow ships to be at sea and carrying out missions for longer without being docked. During the mission, the vessels and aircraft are expected to use 45,000 cubic metres - or 45m litres - of fuel. Participating warships are expected to sail more than 33,000 miles.

Fully-laden tankers carry 19 million litres of fuel for ships and aircraft – that’s more than enough to fill seven Olympic-sized swimming pools. Alongside stores for over one million litres of fresh water, they can carry eight shipping containers of spare parts, disaster relief kit and food. The flight deck is also large enough to house Merlin and Wildcat helicopters. These aircraft support front-line operations with submarine-hunting, targeting drug smuggling and providing aid during natural disasters.

The regular crew of 60 sailors on RFA Tidespring will swell to more than 100. Shipmate Adam Torap, a communications rating, will be tasked with conducting visual and radio signalling from the bridge and processing classified traffic in and out of the ship’s main communications office.

He said: “Doing a Thursday War – when they throw everything at the ship and ship’s company to test us – as part of Operational Sea Training was a highlight of my time in service. Now we’re about to travel the world as part of Carrier Strike Group 25.”

Third Officer Matthew Goodman, responsible for systems and mechanical engineering, will be dealing with all things electrical, including high voltage supplies and electronics associated with mechanical engineering. He said: “Without engineers, the ship wouldn’t function. It is an engineering requirement of all ranks to the keep the ship fully operational.”