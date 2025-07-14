Royal Navy sailor arrested over bomb hoax "prank" on nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard causing "emergency"
As first reported in The Sun, a Petty Officer aboard HMS Vanguard called in a bomb warning to the submarine’s control room. A lockdown was triggered at HMNB Clyde, with a bomb disposal team rushing to the scene at Faslane in Scotland.
A source told the national publication that the suspect called the main control room and claimed there was a bomb on board. “It’s not clear if he lost the plot or if it was a stupid prank that went horribly wrong,” they added.
“The person who took the call believed it was credible and triggered a full emergency response.” Royal Marines were subsequently ordered to guard the jetty an the submarine hatches, with no one allowed to leave or enter the submarine. The suspect was then held.
A Royal navy spokesperson told The Sun that a sailor is currently under investigation by Defence Serious Crime Command “for a bomb hoax”.