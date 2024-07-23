Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Royal Navy sailor is being investigated by military police for allegedly stealing documents from a nuclear submarine, reports say,

The Sun reports that Able Seaman Marcus Gauntlett was held by officers on suspicion of breaking the Official Secrets Act. Police at HMNB Clyde in Faslane, Scotland, allegedly found secret papers on his Huawei mobile phone, the national publication said.

Gauntlett, 36, was on a nuclear-armed Vanguard-class submarine and served as a steward. Military police seized the device as part of a separate investigation, The SUn sources said.

The news outlet reports that investigators have ruled out espionage, with sailors being banned from taking phones onto submarines over fears of spying. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson confirmed to The Sun that an individual from the armed forces is under investigation.