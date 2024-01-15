Britain will send 20,000 service personnel to one of Nato’s largest military exercises since the Cold War.

More than 2,000 Royal Navy sailors will be among the forces being sent to the 31-nation drill across Europe. The alliance is carrying out operations in light of the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine. Defence secretary Grant Shapps will announce the deployment of Army, Navy and RAF members during a speech in London today.

He will say the contribution to the Steadfast Defender exercise will provide “vital reassurance against the Putin menace” as he warns the West stands at a “crossroads”. The war games come after ministers announced a further £2.5 billion support package to Ukraine and the RAF airstrikes, with the US, on the Houthis in Yemen.

Defence secretary and Conservative politician Grant Shapps says international security stands at a "crossroads" during ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine. Thousands of UK troops are expected to be deployed to a Nato training operation. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images.

Mr Shapps will set out his vision for how the UK will deter threats, as allies remain concerned about the threat posed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In the Lancaster House speech, Mr Shapps is expected to say: “We are in a new era and we must be prepared to deter our enemies, prepared to lead our allies and prepared to defend our nation whenever the call comes.

“Today our adversaries are busily rebuilding their barriers, old enemies are reanimated, battle lines are being redrawn, the tanks are literally on Ukraine’s lawn and the foundations of the world order are being shaken to their core. We stand at a crossroads.” Some 16,000 troops with tanks, artillery and helicopters will be deployed from the British Army across eastern Europe starting next month as part of the exercise.

The Royal Navy sailors will be deployed across eight warships and submarines, while more than 400 Royal Marines Commandos will be sent to the Arctic Circle. The RAF will use F-35B Lightning attack aircraft and Poseidon P-8 surveillance aircraft. Defence sources said that the exercise will prepare for the invasion of a member state by any aggressor, with the main threats being considered to be from Russia and from terrorism.