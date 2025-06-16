"We're Royal Navy officers and will be cycling over 205 miles to battle cancer on the longest day of the year"

Determined Royal Navy officers are taking on an enormous cycling challenge to fight against cancer.

Chief Petty Officers Ian 'Ticker' Udell-Hart and Andy Leonard are set to take on a gruelling 205 mile journey across the south of England. They will be completing their Chase the Sun South mission on June 21 - the longest day of the year.

CPO Andy Leonard from the Institute of Naval Medicine and Ian 'Ticker' Udell-Hart from HMS Sultan will tackle the gruelling 'Chase the Sun South' challenge on Saturday, 21 June. | Leading Photographer Baz Swainsbury

CPO Udell-Hart, based at the Royal Navy base HMS Sultan in Gosport, said: “This is definitely a challenging event, but we're motivated by the incredible work that Macmillan Cancer Support does for people facing cancer. Every mile we pedal will support those who rely on Macmillan during the toughest times of their lives.”

A gruelling journey awaits

The route will see the personnel travel from the Thames Estuary to Weston-Super-Mare in Somerset, dealing with 3,000 metres of elevation. They will be starting at sunrise - 4.41am - and will aim to finish before sunset at 9.33am.

L/R CPO Ian 'Ticker' Udell-Hart from HMS Sultan and CPO Andy Leonard from the Institute of Naval Medicine will tackle the gruelling 'Chase the Sun South' challenge on Saturday, 21 June. | Leading Photographer Baz Swainsbury

The route will take the duo through diverse terrain, from south London and countryside lanes to the breath-taking Cheddar Gorge. CPO Leonard, from the Institute of Naval Medicine, said: “We're trained to overcome obstacles, and this challenge represents both a physical and mental test. Knowing we're raising money for such a worthy cause will keep us going when the going gets tough."

The pair will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, who provide essential care and support to people affected by the condition. A total of £675 has been raised at the time of writing on their online fundraiser. Just £28 can fund an hour of from a charity nurse.

Chase the Sun is a non-competitive sunrise to sunset challenge, with the goal of reaching the end of the course in the allotted times. Royal Navy personnel based at HMS Sultan have completed intense challenges for charitable causes over the years.

