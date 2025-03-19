Multiple Royal Navy sailors were discharged following a thorough investigation into sexual bullying in the submarine service.

A total of 21 personnel were removed from the force following allegations raised by Sophie Brook, a former lieutenant. First Sea Lord Sir Admiral Ben Key gave details of the investigation during a defence select committee meeting yesterday (March 18) - where all three armed forces leaders were quizzed about the treatment of women in the military.

A government report published in October last year found “misogyny, bullying and unacceptable behaviours” within the submarine service, with the Royal Navy stating they’ll clamp down on the issue. Ms Brooks’ allegations, initially raised through The Daily Mail in 2022, reported claims that submariners compiled a “crush depth rape list” in which women were ranked in the order they should be raped in a catastrophic event, and along with foul physical and verbal abuse. She described “a constant campaign of sexual bullying”.

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key told the defence select committee on March 18 that several sailors were discharged following the investigation into the allegations made by Lieutenant Sophie Brook. | Parliament TV/House of Commons

Multiple people have come forward to share similar concerns. Following the investigation, the First Sea Lord apologised in person to Ms Brook and praised her courage in coming forward and speaking of her experiences. Speaking to the defence select committee, the admiral said Ms Brook was treated as if she was still serving to analyse the situation in a thorough manner.

He said: “We set up an entire investigation team to meet her and hear her allegations, which she was brave enough to put forward. We investigated every single one of them and recognised that others would want to come forward. We established a confidential mail box. As a result of the recommendations that the extensive investigation revealed, we directly discharged three people from the service based on the poor leadership and behaviour they exhibited.

“During the same period, we discharged another 18 because of the wider evidence brought forward. I recognise there is a huge amount to do. We still have some distance to go to bring confidence to all the women in the service that they will be heard. But to say we’re not taking action and timing people out while I’ve been First Sea Lord is not true. We have acted wherever we have found, and we have people willing to come forward.”

Tanmanjeet Singh Dheshi, chair of the defence select committee, quizzing top military brass about bullying and harassment against women in the armed forces. | Parliament TV/House of Commons

Earlier in the meeting, the First Sea Lord said a number of changes have been made since the investigation to maintain a welcome work culture for every sailor. Committee chair Tanmanjeet Singh Dheshi MP pressed military leaders on what proactive policies are being done to protect women and stop similar incidents from happening again.

The First Sea Lord said: “We’ve established a cultural and leadership cell, engaged with sister services and externally to find best practice to figure out what is the best cutting-edge academic thinking we can embrace and not hide behind being a sea-faring service and thinking we’re special and unique. We’re not. We’ve opened up other ways for women to raise concerns about inappropriate behaviour.”

The head of the Royal Navy said complaints can be raised through the chain of command, main confidential email box, the My Navy app and other methods. Earlier in the meeting, the said: “We’re determined to create a Royal Navy in which people are judged for their professional conduct, welcomed for the contribution they make and accepted for who they are. Behaviour that runs counter to that will not be accepted, particularly unwelcome sexual behaviours.”