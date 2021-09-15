Royal Navy sailors on HMS Queen Elizabeth receive souvenir goodie bags after Japan visit

SAILORS onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth have received goodie bags filled with souvenirs from Japan.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 5:48 pm
An F-35B jet lands back on HMS Queen Elizabeth whilst she conducts a double replenishment with RFA Tidespring and HNLMS Evertsen. Picture: POPhot Jay Allen

Despite the crew not being able to leave the ship while in the port of Yokosuka, they still managed to get a taste of Japan.

The community on the US base in the port donated boxes of treats for the sailors.

And all 1,500 sailors onboard were given ‘gizzet’ bags packed with magnets, postcards, snacks and art, due to support from the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s official account tweeted: ‘We are so grateful for the generosity shown to us while alongside in Japan.

‘We could not leave ship so the local community on @USNavy base #Yokosuka donated treats!

‘Nutty and scran! A heartfelt thank you to @CFAY_Japan @FLEACT_Yokosuka @USForcesJapan.’

The account later added: ‘We also received support from @RNRMC who kindly enabled gift bags for the ship. Thank you!

‘1,500 "gizzet" bags to provide a souvenir of Japan for every soul on board: magnets, postcards, snacks, art.

‘It took a well-oiled factory line to make up all the gift bags!’

