Determined sailors completing the “World’s Toughest Row” have suffered a setback with harsh weather delaying their return home.

HMS Oardacious’ all-female Valkyries team are in the midst of taking on a 3,000 mile voyage from The Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean. The team of four Royal Navy personnel - Lieutenant Commander Izzy Rawlinson, Petty Officer Aaby Aldridge, Lieutenant Commander Ali Aindow and Lieutenant Commander Nic Hall - began their expedition on December 12.

Having spent nearly a month at sea and progressing well, the team announced on Instagram on January 9 that worsening conditions and other factors meant they would be finishing later than planned.

The HMS Oardacious Royal Navy team have been delayed in returning home as they continue to complete the “World’s Toughest Row”. From left: Lieutenant Commander Ali Aindow and Petty Officer Aaby Aldridge. | Sarah Standing (261124-9542)

PO Aldridge, of Gosport, said: “We’ve had a bit of a reality check that due to weather and just what it’s been like this year, we’re not going to be coming in in around 40 days, which we all had our minds set on. Due to the weather, and just not having those strong trade winds that we hoped for, it’s going to be significantly longer.”

The sailor said the team are having to look after their bodies moving forward, battling against the weather conditions to finish - aches, sores and pains building up due to the high physical demands. She added that the delay has been mentally draining for the crew to deal with, and it has been testing to push on. Despite the setbacks, PO Aldridge said she and her teammates are continuing to stay positive.

“After this challenge, we’re only going to remember the good days over the bad. So if we’re going to spend a bit longer at sea, let’s make sure they’re good days. We’re definitely feeling how this is going to affect us in the long run. We all have jobs that we need to get back to. We’re fully aware of the constraint and stress that we have put on our workplace while we’ve been away. We’re all concerned about trying to get back to work.”

PO Aldridge said the delay could cause the crew’s families to miss the finish line in the Caribbean. “Our family and friends are hoping to come to Antigua,” she added. “This delay could cause them not to be able to come. That’s the big finish for us. Knowing that they’re there is such a huge drive to finish.

“The thought that they have commitments which means they can’t come is a huge thing we’re trying to push through. We’re all doing really well. We’re talking. We’re pushing through. Hoping to come back with a bit more of a sun tan if we’re spending a bit longer here. We are okay and we are loving all the support from back home. It means so much to us. Please keep following and we’re super grateful.”

The Royal Navy crew are pushing themselves to the limit to raise vital funds for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, as well as the Young Women’s Trust - which supports females from 18-30 on little pay. As well as dealing with huge waves, salt sores and sleep deprivation, the crew have had to eat 5,200 calories a day to be able to fuel themselves across hundreds of miles. Latest updates show the rowing team have made more progress, but the team got caught in a weather system and needed to drop their para anchor to stop them from being blown backwards. A few hours later, they were able to continue, and see freshwater dolphins while on their travels. A link to their donation page can be found here.