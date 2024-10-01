Royal Navy: HMS Spey and HMS Tamar to stay in Southeast Asia preparing for HMS Prince of Wales arrival
The experienced HMS Spey and HMS Tamar have been deployed in the area for several months, carrying out diplomatic and security missions. They are due to be joined by HMS Prince of Wales, with the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier scheduled to carrying out exercises with the Japanese navy in 2025.
Baroness Annabel Goldie, Conservative, asked the House of Lords whether both patrol vessels, or successor ships, will remain in Southeast Asia. Lord Vernon Coaker, Labour, said: “The current intent is to retain a persistent forward presence with HMS TAMAR and SPEY in the Indo Pacific. The ships regularly engage in activities with Southeast Asian states, including participation in military exercises, maritime activity with the Five Power Defence Arrangements, and defence and diplomatic engagement.”
HMS Tamar, a River-class vessel, mostly recently worked with the Royal Australian Navy in August. She has regularly linked up with the Aukus ally and has been forward deployed for roughly two years. Airdrop exercises were carried out between the personnel. She also hosted delegates and royalty from Tonga on an important diplomatic mission in April.
HMS Spey has regularly been used for diplomatic missions and exercises, with the vessel visiting The Philippines, Japan, Brunei, Malaysia, South Korea and other nations. Her most recent task in Kuantan, Malaysia, saw the ship’s company carry out operational training with the Royal Malaysian Navy. HMS Prince of Wales is due to be deployed in the Indo-Pacific region next year, leading a UK Carrier Strike Group alongside allied nations such as Norway. She will be heading to Scotland soon, as part of Exercise Strike Warrior.
Describing what the exercise will involve, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) previously said: “Always led by an aircraft carrier embarked with F-35B Lightning jets, the rest of the UK formation can be made up of submarines, warships and support vessels, including from other allied navies. The Carrier Strike Group offers cutting-edge air, surface and underwater defence, but it is also a focal point for delivering wider strategic objectives.”
