Royal Navy: Portsmouth ship HMS Spey returns to Malaysia reigniting Southeast Asia diplomatic security mission
HMS Spey is back alongside the Southeast Asian nation after conducting operations there in February. The offshore patrol vessel’s social media account said: “SPEY was grateful to receive such a warm welcome from the Royal Malaysian Navy as she arrived in Kuantan last week.
“It has been a pleasure to work with the RMN who have supported SPEY through her recent period of operational training.” The ship’s company will be once again working alongside the Malaysian navy on various operations to support the Five Powers Defence Arrangements relationship. Comprising of five Commonwealth nations - Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the UK - the partnership focuses on securing the region from threats.
Commanding Officer Commander Paul Caddy previously said maintaining security in the region was of “global significance”. Sailors visited Penang five months ago and hosted a series of tours for Royal Malaysian Navy personnel.
A capability demonstration was carried out to show how the Royal Navy operate, with a reception being held for high-ranking personnel. HMS Spey was last operating with the Japanese Navy conducting training exercises. A “defect” was reported aboard the River-class vessel, but this has been restored and the ship is back on full operations. The crew also carried out operations alongside her Korean counterparts.
