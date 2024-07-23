Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sailors aboard a Portsmouth-based warship have returned to Malaysia as part of a diplomatic security mission.

HMS Spey is back alongside the Southeast Asian nation after conducting operations there in February. The offshore patrol vessel’s social media account said: “SPEY was grateful to receive such a warm welcome from the Royal Malaysian Navy as she arrived in Kuantan last week.

HMS Spey has returned to Malaysia to work alongside the nation's navy. The Portsmouth-based River-class offshore patrol vessel previously visited the country in February on a diplomatic security mission across Southeast Asia. Pictured is the ship and her crew alongside Penang in February 2024. | Royal Navy

“It has been a pleasure to work with the RMN who have supported SPEY through her recent period of operational training.” The ship’s company will be once again working alongside the Malaysian navy on various operations to support the Five Powers Defence Arrangements relationship. Comprising of five Commonwealth nations - Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the UK - the partnership focuses on securing the region from threats.

Commanding Officer Commander Paul Caddy previously said maintaining security in the region was of “global significance”. Sailors visited Penang five months ago and hosted a series of tours for Royal Malaysian Navy personnel.