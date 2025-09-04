Many British warships have been shown on films and television shows over the years. Many of these roles have gone beyond documentary appearances, with vessels being involved in some of the biggest franchises in cinema.

Mr Ebulué previously said on Instagram: “Before acting, I actually trained at a naval school, naval college, and was fast tracked to follow a career and have a life in the navy. To be back on a real ship, drawing from that part of my life, felt like things coming full circle. In another life, I may have gone down the naval route entirely (part of me still wants to) so stepping back into that world brought back some incredible memories.”