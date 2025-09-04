Many British warships have been shown on films and television shows over the years. Many of these roles have gone beyond documentary appearances, with vessels being involved in some of the biggest franchises in cinema.
The current Royal Navy flagship, HMS Prince of Wales, recently hosted Scarlett Johansson on her flight deck. Fellow film star, Mark Ebulué, was also on board alongside award winning actor turned director Kristin Scott Thomas.
Mr Ebulué previously said on Instagram: “Before acting, I actually trained at a naval school, naval college, and was fast tracked to follow a career and have a life in the navy. To be back on a real ship, drawing from that part of my life, felt like things coming full circle. In another life, I may have gone down the naval route entirely (part of me still wants to) so stepping back into that world brought back some incredible memories.”
Here are a list of several Royal Navy ships that have appeared on our screens.
1. HMS Prince of Wales - My Mother’s Wedding
The Royal Navy flagship was shown in My Mother’s Wedding, which has been shown in the United States and due to be released in the UK soon. Starring Scarlett Johansson, the story involves the children of Captain Katherine organising her third wedding ceremony. | UK MOD Crown copyright
2. HMS Victory - various
Admiral Lord Nelson's flagship has been shown on several films. Her Great Cabin was used in the biopic Napoleon, while appearing in full in the 2012 adaptation of Le Misérables. She also featured in the 1995 period drama Persuasion, as well as Master and Commander. | NMRN
3. HMS Dragon - James Bond: No time To Die
The Type 45 destroyer featured in the climax of the 2021/2022 production. | Royal Navy/MoD Crown Copyright
4. HMS Westminster - James Bond: Tomorrow Never Dies
Interior shots of the Type 23 frigate, which has since been decommissioned, were used for several fictional ships in the 1997 James Bond film. Fictional ships that appeared include HMS Bedford, Chester, and Devonshire. | Malcolm Wells (102438-1117)