One of the biggest stars in showbusiness stepped aboard the Royal Navy flagship to film a “beautiful story”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarlett Johansson, who has appeared in blockbusters such as Marvel’s Avengers Assemble and Black Widow, has been pictured on HMS Prince of Wales. Alongside fellow actor Mark Ebulué, the pair were photographed on the 65,000 tonne warship and met members of the ship’s company.

They were filming shots for My Mother’s Wedding, which was showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival two years ago. In a statement on Instagram, Mr Ebulué said: “A beautiful story about love, grief, and second chances, it follows a daughter navigating the emotional rollercoaster of planning her mother’s third wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a huge honour to be part of this film especially getting to work on the HMS Prince of Wales. Before acting, I actually trained at a naval school, naval college, and was fast tracked to follow a career and have a life in the navy. To be back on a real ship, drawing from that part of my life, felt like things coming full circle. In another life, I may have gone down the naval route entirely (part of me still wants to) so stepping back into that world brought back some incredible memories.

“I’m proud of the work we did on this film, and I genuinely hope you all enjoy watching it and my small part in it. Massive thank you to everyone who made this possible. You know who you are.”

My Mother’s Wedding was released in the United States on August, with a specific UK and European date yet to be confirmed. It highlights how three sisters go back to their family home to attend their mum’s wedding after she was twice widowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Johansson plays a Royal Navy Captain called Katherine, with Mr Ebulué performing as Commander Chris Ndidi. Director Kristin Scott Thomas as also pictured alongside members of the crew. It’s not the first time HMS Prince of Wales has been in the TV spotlight, with the carrier showcased to the public during the Channel 5 documentary Warship: Life in the Royal Navy.