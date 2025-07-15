11 Royal Navy ships facing uncertain futures with mystery surrounding what will happen to them

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:15 BST

Various Royal Navy ships and support vessels have uncertain plans facing them.

As the government continues to push for new technology to be pushed into the fleet, many older ships are either being sold or scrapped. Vessels have been towed to scrapyards in Turkey to be recycled, while more able ships have been sold to nations seeking to bolster their military.

Various new classes of ships - Type 31s, Type 26s, Multi Role Strike Ships and others - are in production. Despite this ongoing trend, many ships have unclear futures. Many of them may be scrapped, as they hold little strategic value due to being old platforms, while others may be sold on for alterative purposes.

Here are a selection of Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships whose prospects remain unclear.

HMS Westminster, a Type 23 frigate, was decommissioned in in May 2024 alongside HMS HMS Argyll. Her future has yet to be decided.

1. HMS Westminster

HMS Westminster, a Type 23 frigate, was decommissioned in in May 2024 alongside HMS HMS Argyll. Her future has yet to be decided. | Sarah Standing (090819-2834)

HMS Northumberland, a Type 23 Duke-class frigate, was decommissioned in November last year. She is expected to be scrapped, with parts taken from the vessel, but no specific date have been given.

2. HMS Northumberland

HMS Northumberland, a Type 23 Duke-class frigate, was decommissioned in November last year. She is expected to be scrapped, with parts taken from the vessel, but no specific date have been given. | The News Portsmouth

HMS Montrose was decommissioned at HMNB Portsmouth, on Monday, April 17, 2023. She was listed for tender to Turkish recycling companies, but received no bids, Her future is yet to be decided.

3. HMS Montrose

HMS Montrose was decommissioned at HMNB Portsmouth, on Monday, April 17, 2023. She was listed for tender to Turkish recycling companies, but received no bids, Her future is yet to be decided. | Sarah Standing (170423-1988)

RFA Wave Knight, a Wave-class fast fleet tanker, was decommissioned in November last year. She is expected to be scrapped, but no official decision has been made.

4. RFA Wave Knight

RFA Wave Knight, a Wave-class fast fleet tanker, was decommissioned in November last year. She is expected to be scrapped, but no official decision has been made. | Sarah Standing (130525-6667)

