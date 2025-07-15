As the government continues to push for new technology to be pushed into the fleet, many older ships are either being sold or scrapped. Vessels have been towed to scrapyards in Turkey to be recycled, while more able ships have been sold to nations seeking to bolster their military.

Various new classes of ships - Type 31s, Type 26s, Multi Role Strike Ships and others - are in production. Despite this ongoing trend, many ships have unclear futures. Many of them may be scrapped, as they hold little strategic value due to being old platforms, while others may be sold on for alterative purposes.

Here are a selection of Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships whose prospects remain unclear.

1 . HMS Westminster HMS Westminster, a Type 23 frigate, was decommissioned in in May 2024 alongside HMS HMS Argyll. Her future has yet to be decided. | Sarah Standing (090819-2834) Photo Sales

2 . HMS Northumberland HMS Northumberland, a Type 23 Duke-class frigate, was decommissioned in November last year. She is expected to be scrapped, with parts taken from the vessel, but no specific date have been given. | The News Portsmouth Photo Sales

3 . HMS Montrose HMS Montrose was decommissioned at HMNB Portsmouth, on Monday, April 17, 2023. She was listed for tender to Turkish recycling companies, but received no bids, Her future is yet to be decided. | Sarah Standing (170423-1988) Photo Sales