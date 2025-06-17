Brand new ships with “self-defence and offensive capabilities” will be entering the fleet soon.

The Multi-Role Strike Ship (MRSS) is continuing at pace to meet the government’s demands to advance its military technology. They are set to replace HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, two former Royal Navy flagships.

HMS Albion, an Albion-class landing platform, is among the ships to be decommissioned as part of defence cuts. Defence secretary John Healey said both landing platforms, including HMS Bulwark, were unofficially "retired" but "superficially kept on the books". | Royal Navy

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge asked in a parliamentary written question what the proposed timetable is for programme. Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, set out the timeframe for when they’ll enter the fleet, and other steps in the project.

He said: “The Multi Role Strike Ship (MRSS) programme is in the Concept Phase. It is funded from the defence budget to enable the Royal Navy and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) to conduct detailed preparatory work with intent to deliver first of class in 2033. The Programme will submit an Outline Business Case in late 2025 and is working closely with the UK shipbuilding industry and the National Shipbuilding Office to deliver best value for money for the Navy and the Nation.”

What will the MRSS ships looks like?

The Multi Role Strike Ship used to be called a Multi Role Support Ship, but this was changed to better reflect the combat capabilities of the vessels, and what they are expected to accomplish. More attacking hardware is expected to be procured.

Ms Eagle previously said: “MRSS will be a Royal Navy crewed warship with a combat system, self-defence and offensive capabilities. The amended name better reflects the platform’s function and does not indicate any change of requirement.”

Why are HMS Albion and Bulwark being replaced and sold to Brazil?

The MRSS programme aims to bolster the Royal Navy’s amphibious fleet. This took a recent hit after both Landing Platform Docks were officially retired in November last year. Defence secretary John Healey said they were “superficially kept on the books” despite being unlikely to return to active service.

Both ships had an end of service life date of 2025. A statement of intent has been signed to sell the ships to Brazil. Lieutenant General Sir Robert Magowan KCB CBE described the ships as being unseaworthy. Ms Eagle previously said: “This is a significant step in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation with Brazil and enables discussions regarding the possible sale of the vessels to the Brazilian Navy. I am unable to provide further information due to commercial sensitivities.”