Published 21st Oct 2024

Sailors honoured Trafalgar Day with their annual commemorations aboard HMS Victory.

Personnel based in Portsmouth, joined by dignitaries and other officials, marked the anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar by laying a wreath aboard the historic vessel today (October 21). Members of the Royal Marines Band Service performed a series of recitals as part of the commemorations, with the Ship’s Company of HMS Victory carrying out the proceedings.

Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Martin Connell, laid the memorial wreath aboard the ship, with personnel partaking in a one minute salute. The service aboard the historic warship is held every year on October 21 to celebrate Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson and those who fought in the Battle of Trafalgar - defeating Napoleon’s French fleet in 1805.

Lord Nelson famously contributed to Great Britain’s victory through his inspirational leadership and tactical acumen. He died onboard HMS Victory after being shot with a musket ball. His body was brought back to England for a state funeral. His famous last words “England expects that every man will do his duty” are regularly quoted as a sign of bravery and carrying out tasks against the odds.

Services have been held across the UK, including at the Nelson monument on Portsdown Hill, London and across the UK.

