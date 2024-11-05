Training has been ongoing for the past several weeks, with personnel being set up for morning Cenotaph parade drills and afternoon training for the Lord Mayor’s Show and The Royal Albert Hall. Processions at the Whale Island base saw people marching to time, while members of the band service performed to time. They carried out musical rehearsals without marching to make sure they’re in time and playing the notes accurately.

CPO WS Evans said: “All of them are absolutely fighting to be where they are. They’re out there wanting to represent their family and the Royal Navy. It’s an honour for me to be here and be doing this. I’m enjoying every moment of it. We all get told that we scream and shout, and do that good stuff. It may start that way to get them all switching on to what we do, but then we start to build that rapport with them and have a laugh. Coming from four years at sea straight into the remembrance service is an absolute honour.”