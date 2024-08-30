Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shipbuilders will be hailing their success as a new advanced warship is entering the water for the first time.

The Royal Navy’s newest Type 26 frigate, HMS Cardiff, will be sailing in the open sea off the coast of Scotland. Specialists will be transferring the warship from the slipway at BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard on to a barge, which will then be towed down river to a deep-water location in the West of the country.

The barge will then be submerged and HMS Cardiff - a City-class frigate designed for anti-submarine warfare - will enter the water. David Shepherd, Type 26 programme director, BAE Systems, said: “Seeing the latest ship in the water for the first time will be a proud and exciting moment for the thousands of people involved in this great national endeavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new Royal Navy Type 26 frigate HMS Cardiff will be entering the water for the first time and will sail off the coast of Scotland. Pictured is the vessel leaving BAE Systems Govan shipyard. | John Linton/BAE Systems PLC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Type 26 has awesome and world-leading capability and we’re looking forward to installing HMS Cardiff’s complex systems and bringing her to life.” The Type 26 frigates are considered some of the most advanced vessels being constructed for the Royal Navy.

Alongside HMS Cardiff, seven other vessels being built including HMS Glasgow, Belfast, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Edinburgh and London. The first three ships are due to enter the fleet before 2030, with the others expected during that decade. Former minister for defence procurement, James Cartlidge, previously said all the ships are expected to enter service between 2028 and 2035.

Type 26 frigate HMS Cardiff is the second of eight vessels be constructed for the Royal Navy. | John Linton/BAE Systems PLC

HMS Cardiff being moved onto the barge before heading out to sea in Scotland. | BAE Systems PLC

The float off process for HMS Cardiff to enter the water was used for HMS Glasgow in November 2022. Engineers from the UK Ministry of Defence’s Defence Equipment & Support and Royal Navy personnel will be on hand for the launch.

Pat Browning, Type 26 Team Leader, Defence Equipment & Support, said: "We are delighted to have reached this key milestone in the build programme for HMS Cardiff. This is a significant achievement for the entire Type 26 programme team and is a moment we can all be proud of, as we continue to work towards delivering the new fleet of the Royal Navy’s most cutting-edge anti-submarine warfare frigates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The build process for the Type 26 ships involves skilled teams of fabricators and steelworkers constructing the units before they are assembled into two main blocks. These are then joined together externally on the hardstanding before the ship departs. After the sailing, HMS Cardiff will then head to the Scotstoun shipyard so her systems can be installed before testing and commissioning takes place.