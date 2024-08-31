Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Progress is continuing at pace to build new anti-submarine frigates for the Royal Navy.

The Type 26 shipbuilding programme, headed up by BAE Systems in Scotland, aims to supplement and modernised the fleet. City-class frigates will be produced to replace the current Type 23 ships.

The vessels will be used to support air defence and general purpose operations alongside anti-submarine missions - being considered some of the most advanced ships created for the Royal Navy. Ships being built include HMS Glasgow, Cardiff, Belfast, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Edinburgh and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Type 26 frigate shipbuilding programme is continuing at pace. Pictured is HMS Cardiff being moved onto a barge before being taken out to sea. | BAE Systems PLC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first three vessels are due to enter the fleet before 2030. Former minister for defence procurement, James Cartlidge, previously said the ships are expected to enter service between 2028 and 2035. Here is the latest update from BAE Systems about four of the Type 26 frigates.

HMS Glasgow

HMS Glasgow is the first of the vessels and will be the initial ship to enter the fleet. She completed the float off process from a barge and was out in the water in November 2022.

Engineers are currently installing the outfit of its combat and mission systems at Scotstoun shipbuilding yard. Testing and commissioning will take place before she enters service. HMS Glasgow is expected to enter the fleet in 2028.

HMS Belfast and HMS Birmingham

The third and fourth Type 26 frigates are currently under construction at the shipyard in Govan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Cardiff

The second vessel will enter the water this weekend. She will be out to sea in the west of Scotland. HMS Cardiff will be placed on a barge, which will then submerge after a few hours and the anti-submarine warfare frigate will be sailing.

She will then return to the Scotstoun shipyard where her weapons systems and other essential parts will be installed before testing and commissioning.

David Shepherd, Type 26 Programme Director, BAE Systems, previously said: “Seeing the latest ship in the water for the first time will be a proud and exciting moment for the thousands of people involved in this great national endeavour. The Type 26 has awesome and world-leading capability and we’re looking forward to installing HMS Cardiff’s complex systems and bringing her to life.”