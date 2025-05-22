Princess Kate gave her blessing to the Type 26 frigate HMS Glasgow at her official naming ceremony today (May 22). Smashing a bottle of whisky against the hull for good luck, Her Royal Highness formally named the first of the eight City-class frigates.

The Duchess of Rothesay, as she is known in Scotland, declared the time-honoured words: “I name this ship Glasgow. May God bless her and all who serve in her.” Cheers erupted from hundreds of friends, family, workers, VIP guests and the 45-strong ship’s company at BAE Systems shipbuilding facility in Scotstoun. Princess Kate was accompanied by The Prince of Wales.

Proceedings opened with an inspection of the Royal Guard, then a fly past from an RAF Poseidon from HMS Glasgow’s affiliated CXX Squadron; when operational the ship will work side-by-side with the maritime patrol aircraft in the hunt for hostile submarines.

That was followed by the 25-minute naming ceremony, during which Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell thanked Their Royal Highnesses for their support and all those involved in the Type 26 endeavour to reach this milestone in the programme.

He said: “From the first ever HMS Glasgow, sailing under the Royal Navy flag at the end of the 17th Century to the ship we see here in the 21st Century, HMS Glasgow has evolved and adapted to meet the warfighting and operational demands of its day.

“Each metamorphosis saw shipbuilders adapting materials and designs so that crews could operate each successive HMS Glasgow on operations and in conflict and war. The result of this being 11 battle honours – HMS Glasgow’s pedigree is awe inspiring.”

The Second Sea Lord hailed the latest ship as “a pure-bred Anti-Submarine Warfare platform, setting the standard for naval warfare”, ready to “meet the global and geopolitical challenges of today”. He added: “HMS Glasgow and her class represent the next chapter of naval innovation, safeguarding the UK’s interests and contributing to national prosperity.”

Following prayers for the new ship led by Chaplain of the Fleet the Venerable Andrew Hillier, Her Royal Highness was invited to step up to the ceremonial platform and activate the device which blessed the hull with whisky. Once the service was over, The Prince and Princess were given a short guided tour of the frigate, which will serve as the Fleet’s shield and sword against hostile submarines.

They then met some of those responsible for building the 8,000-tonne warship, the sailors charged with bringing the vessel to life, and the families of both who support them. Senior Naval Officer Commander Phil Burgess – the very first member of HMS Glasgow’s ship’s company, who joined in October 2021 – called the frigate “a 21st Century warship for a 21st Century Royal Navy”.

He added that it was “an enormous professional privilege” to be a part of laying down the foundations of the Type 26 programme. “HMS Glasgow – and the rest of her class – are the most advanced anti-submarine warfare frigates which have ever been built for the Royal Navy and possibly anywhere in the world,” he said.

“It has been a great honour to be the Senior Naval Officer of HMS Glasgow and as I approach the end of my tenure, hosting Their Royal Highnesses on their inaugural visit to the ship to name her, has been the pinnacle of over three and half years in post.”

Her Royal Highness accepted the honour of Royal Sponsor – historically, the title has served to bestow good luck and divine protection upon a ship – to HMS Glasgow four years ago. She has never seen the 8,000 tonne warship until today.

RN Writer Lola Nicholson, who looks after the many administrative requirements of her 44 shipmates, cannot believe the difference between HMS Glasgow and the previous ships in which she’s served. “When I look at Glasgow, she’s impressive, like no ship I’ve ever seen before – and it’s the same on board, really impressive and exciting and much better accommodation for the sailors,” she said.

Leading Engineering Technician Ross McDowall, responsible for HMS Glasgow’s electrical systems, said: “It’s exciting. Seeing the ship built here in the city, carrying the name Glasgow. I’ve really been looking forward to the naming ceremony and bringing my family on site. It’s the first time they’ll have seen the ship, while for me, this is the first time I’ve come face-to-face with members of the Royal Family.”

Work continuing to fit out HMS Glasgow, installing and testing sensors and systems, resumes next week.

