Major construction updates for new warships being built for the Royal Navy reveal the current stages of the project.

Eight Type 26 City-class frigates are being produced to replace their Type 23 counterparts. Highly-skilled engineers from BAE Systems are carrying out the scheme, with the defence giant publishing its full-year financial accounts this week.

As reported in the company’s statement, investment from the firm and the supply chain is continuing to be made into the project. The firm said “the transition from design to production remaining a key area of focus”, with ships being at different stages along the programme. Ministers have confirmed the project has been delayed by one year, resulting in increased costs of £233m.

How is the Type 26 shipbuilding project progressing?

BAE Systems said in the accounts that “HMS Glasgow is progressing from final outfit through to the key stages in her test and commissioning phase”. The frigate is due to go through first of class sea trials soon.

The second of eight frigates, HMS Cardiff, entered the water for the first time in August 2024. She was then taken to the Scotstoun shipyard in South Street, Glasgow, for further outfitting. Testing and commissioning work is due to commence soon. Construction is ongoing to built HMS Belfast and HMS Birmingham at the Govan shipyard in Glasgow. The first steel was cut for HMS Sheffield in November.

Minister of defence procurement, Maria Eagle, previously confirmed the project will be delayed from October 2027 to 2028 of the same month - but believes there will be no capability gap in the Royal Navy. She added: “Type 26 will be a world beating frigate and the class will be delivered in time to take on the anti-submarine warfare duties of the retiring Type 23 ships.”

Major Projects Profile Data published by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) rated the project as Amber n a traffic light scale from Red to Green. The Amber category states “successful delivery appears feasible but significant issues already exist, requiring management attention,” adding that these problems are considered “resolvable” if they are “addressed promptly”.

What is the new Type 26 frigate?

The eight City-class frigates will primarily focus on anti-submarine warfare missions, while also being involved in air defence and general purpose operations for the Royal Navy. Each ship is expected to have a service life of 25 years. All of the Type 26 ships are expected to enter the fleet by the mid-2030s.

The ships will also be tasked with carrying out maritime security, counter-piracy, counter-terrorist and humanitarian and disaster relief operations. Each frigate will have room for 208 crew members, and will be equipped with Sea Ceptor air-defence missiles, Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) and other capabilities.

BAE Systems supports fleet in Portsmouth

The company saw total sales of £28.335bn as of December 31, 2024 - an increase of 14 per cent from last year. BAE Systems reported an operating profit of £2.865bn. It employs thousands of people across the Solent region.

Successful trials were completed for the Extra Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Herne, which was built by Portsmouth engineers. Work continued on the Future Maritime Support Programme (FMSP) contract - which covers Portsmouth-based ships. The firm also secured a £60m contract to upgrade the Royal Navy’s autonomous Sting Ray lightweight torpedo.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “Across our business, we’re also investing in our people, facilities and technologies to drive efficiencies, boost capacity and increase our agility to deliver in a rapidly evolving environment. Based on the exceptional visibility of our record order backlog and sustainability of our value-compounding business model, we remain confident in the positive momentum of our business into the future.”