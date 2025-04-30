Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Development of a brand new class of warship for the Royal Navy is continuing to stall.

Updates on the project to build Type 32 warships have been few and far between. Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty asked for an update on the scheme in a parliamentary written question.

Minister of defence procurement, Maria Eagle, said officials are still overseeing the project in the concept phase. She added: “The Ministry of Defence is continuously evaluating its capabilities, which includes considering potential enhancements to the Royal Navy's fleet. Future capability plans for the Royal Navy will be part of the Strategic Defence Review.”

The Strategic Defence Review, known as the SDR, was called by the government to analyse priorities for the UK’s national security. It is due to be released this Spring and is set to assign resources to all three of the armed forces.

This latest update is in line with Ms Eagle’s previous statement earlier this year. Responding to a question from Conservative MP David Reed, she said: “The Type 32 frigate programme is in the concept phrase and has not yet reached the level of maturity to allow publication of a specific timetable for design and procurement.

“This is consistent with a programme of this size and complexity at this early stage in its development. All future designs of the Royal Navy will be part of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) so would be inappropriate to provide further detail until SDR decisions have been made.”

The frigate programme was originally announced in November 2020 under then prime minister Boris Johnson. This was part of a £16.2bn financial deal which announced the construction of Type 26 and Type 31 frigates to bolster the Royal Navy fleet. The exact role and make-up of the Type 32 vessels is yet to be officially announced.

Type 31 Inspiration-class frigates will be based in Portsmouth and have a general purpose remit. Their Type 26 counterparts will focus on anti-submarine warfare. The lack of updates lead to armed forces minister Luke Pollard having to update politicians and confirm the project had not been cancelled.

The UK Defence Journal reports that defence analysts have made assertions on the Type 32 vessels, stating they would either be a new class of warship or an expansion of the Type 31 fleet. The publication added: “Until the review concludes, the Type 32 remains a project of ambition rather than execution.

“For now, attention remains focused on the delivery of the Type 26 and Type 31 frigates—programmes which are both well into production and expected to form the backbone of the future Royal Navy surface fleet for the next two decades.”