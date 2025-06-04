A compassionate Royal Navy veteran who lost his leg has turned his life around and gives back to those who need it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul O’Byrne, a 64-year-old Southsea resident, had to have a lower body amputation during the Covid-19 pandemic. He served in the Royal Navy for 24 years and reached the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

Life in the civilian world was progressing until 2021, where he had to have surgery to remove his left leg due to a severe vascular disease. “Life was great,” he said, “and then all of a sudden I was told in 2021 that I was going to have my left leg amputated. It was a very difficult time for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Navy veteran Paul O'Byrne had to have his leg amputated due to an aggressive vascular disease, but is now giving back to other former military personnel who need support. | Contributed

Mr O’Byrne joined the force in 2000 after moving to the UK from Dublin. After a worthwhile military career, he had to deal with several problems as he adjusted to civilian life. Several charities stepped up to support Mr O’Byrne in his hour of need following the amputation, including the Royal British Legion and Blesma - the military charity for limbless veterans.

The Irish veteran was inspired to help other former military personnel after being support himself. He jumped at the chance to be a part of the Royal Star & Garter’s Telephone Friendship Service.

“I’m doing it because it was done for me,” Mr O’Byrne said. “The amount of help I got from various charities when I lost my leg was unbelievable, and I just wanted to give something back.”

The free-to-use Telephone Friendship Service provides regular phone calls to veterans and their partners who are suffering from loneliness and isolation. Mr O’Byrne is among a number of trained volunteers who offer friendly conversation and wellbeing support, acting as a lifeline for those who may have limited social interaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O'Byrne, of Southsea, spends hours speaking to veterans who are suffering from loneliness. | Contributed

“I’ve never done anything like this before and I was so afraid before making that first call,” he said. “I had a script ready to help me, but I didn’t need it because the conversation flowed so naturally.”

The Telephone Friendship Service launched in 2023 and is currently used by 54 veterans, who speak to 29 volunteers. Royal Star & Garter provides compassionate care to veterans and their partners living with dementia in Solihull, Surbiton, High Wycombe and Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O’Byrne said: “I love our discussions, I love their stories and what I hear. They just want someone to tell their stories to. They’re lovely but they’re lonely, and they’re all people that have problems, like you and I have. I class them as my friends, and I love to care for them. I get a lot of satisfaction from this.”