"It was a very difficult time when I lost my leg, now I give back to Royal Navy veterans like me"
Paul O’Byrne, a 64-year-old Southsea resident, had to have a lower body amputation during the Covid-19 pandemic. He served in the Royal Navy for 24 years and reached the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
Life in the civilian world was progressing until 2021, where he had to have surgery to remove his left leg due to a severe vascular disease. “Life was great,” he said, “and then all of a sudden I was told in 2021 that I was going to have my left leg amputated. It was a very difficult time for me.”
Mr O’Byrne joined the force in 2000 after moving to the UK from Dublin. After a worthwhile military career, he had to deal with several problems as he adjusted to civilian life. Several charities stepped up to support Mr O’Byrne in his hour of need following the amputation, including the Royal British Legion and Blesma - the military charity for limbless veterans.
The Irish veteran was inspired to help other former military personnel after being support himself. He jumped at the chance to be a part of the Royal Star & Garter’s Telephone Friendship Service.
“I’m doing it because it was done for me,” Mr O’Byrne said. “The amount of help I got from various charities when I lost my leg was unbelievable, and I just wanted to give something back.”
The free-to-use Telephone Friendship Service provides regular phone calls to veterans and their partners who are suffering from loneliness and isolation. Mr O’Byrne is among a number of trained volunteers who offer friendly conversation and wellbeing support, acting as a lifeline for those who may have limited social interaction.
NOW READ: Military wife lifts lid on dealing with family life while former partner goes on deployment
“I’ve never done anything like this before and I was so afraid before making that first call,” he said. “I had a script ready to help me, but I didn’t need it because the conversation flowed so naturally.”
The Telephone Friendship Service launched in 2023 and is currently used by 54 veterans, who speak to 29 volunteers. Royal Star & Garter provides compassionate care to veterans and their partners living with dementia in Solihull, Surbiton, High Wycombe and Worthing.
Mr O’Byrne said: “I love our discussions, I love their stories and what I hear. They just want someone to tell their stories to. They’re lovely but they’re lonely, and they’re all people that have problems, like you and I have. I class them as my friends, and I love to care for them. I get a lot of satisfaction from this.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.