A Royal Navy veteran is leading a sponsored walk to support mental health services for former military personnel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Beer, who served in the force for seven years, will embark on a sponsored walk with fellow veterans at midday on Friday (December 6). They will embark on a six mile trek from the Milton Common Community Memorial and travel along the coast to Old Portsmouth towards Victory Gate at HMNB Portsmouth.

Vital funds are being raised for the charity Walking With The Wounded (WWTW) and its ‘Walking Home’ campaign, with just over £5,000 being collected so far. Mr Beer, a WWTW regional manager, said: “Having served in the Armed Forces and worked at Walking With The Wounded for many years, I have witnessed first-hand the support that veterans often need, and the life-changing assistance provided by the WWTW team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Beer, former Royal Navy veteran, will be taking part in a sponsored walk to raise funds for Walking With The Wounded. | Contributed

“This December, I am committed to making a difference for my fellow veterans and their families. My family originated from Portsmouth and were stationed at Eastney Barracks, it feels fitting to be heading back there next month and raise much needed funds for those who served.”

The campaign was originally launched by former Army Reservist and presenter of the BBC’s Escape to the Country, Jules Hudson. He took part in a sponsored walk at Monmouth Castle where his former regiment, the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers, is stationed.

“I am immensely proud to be supporting such a worthy fundraising campaign,” Mr Hudson said. “Veterans are rightly admired for their courage in serving our country yet the mental, physical, and social challenges they face when returning to civilian life can easily be lost on us as the general public. By taking part in this year’s Walking Home fundraiser, I hope to inspire as many Brits as possible to follow suit in contributing to the excellent work Walking With The Wounded continues to do for our veterans.”

According to WWTW research, 6 out of 10 veterans at least sometimes experience feelings of loneliness, a 10 per cent increase on the same statistic for the general public. The campaign is designed to support former forces personnel further into Winter. This year’s motto of ‘Let’s Talk’ looks to encourage conversations about mental health more widely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Hulton, WWTW CEO, added: “This year’s ‘Walking Home. Let’s Talk’ campaign encourages everyone to break the silence around mental health and start meaningful conversations. A huge thank you to all who have already signed up for Walking Home. Your support will help transform the lives of veterans and their family members.”