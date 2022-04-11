The association was marking three significant anniversaries as the group held its reunion at the Maritime Hotel this weekend.

As well as reflecting on the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Hermes 9 in Ceylon in 1942 and the 35th anniversary of the association, which was founded by the Hermes 9 survivors, the group members also marked Falklands 40.

HMS Hermes 10 was the flagship of the British forces during the 1982 Falklands War.

Gathering at the Square Town in Old Portsmouth for the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Hermes 9 Ceylon 1942. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Wreaths were laid by veterans in services at Square Tower Falklands Memorial and at Southsea Common Naval Memorial.

Outside the Square Tower, Falklands veteran rear admiral Richard Melly said that the services marked a ‘time for reflection’.

In a speech, he added that ‘Hermes 10 was a remarkable ship in many ways’ but ‘the ship is only part of the story’ before paying tribute to ‘the men who served on her’.

Rear admiral Richard Melly speaks. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Many veterans in the crowd wore striped scarves in sea green, white, and empire blue - the colours of the South Atlantic Medal ribbon - created by the knitters of the 'Scarves for Falklands Veterans', founded by Rachel Simons.

Barbara Wain and her husband Gordon were among those HMS Hermes Association members taking part in the reunion.

Her father L. Fenton was tragically lost with Hermes 9, only nine days before her first birthday.

Barbara Wain. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The first purpose built aircraft carrier in the world, HMS Hermes 9 was attacked by Japanese aircraft on April 9, 1942 off what is now Sri Lanka and was lost with many of the ship’s company.

Barbara said: ‘There were a lot of survivors but my father was lost.

‘I think he was really having a good life on Hermes 9. It’s so sad that he didn’t come back.

‘With the sun shining today, I feel like my mum and dad are here.’

Action from the event. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

After marking the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War and Hermes 10’s role in the conflict, the association travelled by coach to Southsea Common for a second service reflecting on the 80th anniversary of the sinking of Hermes 9.

Two wreath laying services were held. Picture: Sam Stephenson.