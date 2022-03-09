Royal Navy flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth bid adieu by waving supporters in Old Portsmouth

HMS QUEEN Elizabeth was bid ‘safe travels’ by dozens of waving supporters as she set sail from Portsmouth this afternoon.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 5:56 pm

The Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier left the city to carry out routine training and exercises at sea.

In Old Portsmouth, well-wishers braced against the cold wind as they lined the hot walls and crowded the top of the Round Tower to cheer the £3.1bn behemoth goodbye.

HMS Queen Elizabeth sets sail from Portsmouth for training. Picture: Habibur Rahman

HMS Queen Elizabeth departed from the Princess Royal Jetty at Portsmouth Naval Base, setting sail just after 4pm.

The 65,000-tonne leviathan’s departure comes just days after her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales left to lead a Nato task force on an exercise near Norway.

HMS Queen Elizabeth to set sail from Portsmouth for training on Wednesday 9 March 2022 Pictured: HMS Queen Elizabeth Picture: Habibur Rahman
