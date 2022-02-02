Royal Navy warship tracks Russian vessels through English Channel which were reported to be conducting 'combat exercises'
A ROYAL Navy warship has begun monitoring two Russian naval vessels transiting through the English Channel.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky recently, amid what the pair described as ‘ongoing Russian aggression’.
HMS Argyle, a Type 23 frigate based in Devonport, and the US Navy’s USS Roosevelt, have been handed responsibility to track the warships.
The French military said yesterday that it had monitored two Russian ships.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence described the tasking as a ‘normal response’, adding: ‘As part of a unified response with our allies, the Royal Navy monitor the presence of Russian naval ships as they transit through the English Channel.’
Tass, Russia’s state news agency, reported on January 24 that the two Russian vessels had left Kaliningrad to conduct ‘combat exercises’.
A joint statement issued following Mr Johnson’s meeting with Mr Zelensky outlined how the UK stands ‘shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression’.
The statement, released by the offices of the Prime Minister and the president, said: ‘The Prime Minister emphasised the United Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.’
At a joint press conference with the Ukrainian president, the Prime Minister warned Russia that the United Kingdom will hit Moscow with sanctions the ‘moment the first Russian toecap crosses further into Ukrainian territory’.
Other Royal Navy vessels are also monitoring Russian naval movements.
Portsmouth based warships, HMS Dragon and HMS Tyne, followed three Russian assault vessels as they left the Channel and headed to the North Sea.
HMS Prince of Wales has also been placed ‘on standby to be deployed’ if tensions escalate between Ukraine and Russia.