Surfacing works for the £244m project are scheduled throughout February.

National Highways expect the project to finish in the spring of this year, having started in late 2018.

All closures are expected to take place from 9pm until 6am the following morning, unless otherwise stated.

The works to transform the M27 into a smart motorway will lead to several junctions being closed.

The surfacing works will take place overnight and at weekends to ‘minimise the impact on road users.’

Here is a list of all the current closures, where they are and the diversions motorists need to take:

February 1 and 2 – Junction 8 – eastbound entry slip road – Woolston

From the M27 at Junction 8, motorists need to travel westbound heading towards Bournemouth.

Then, at M27 junction 7, drivers need to head eastbound back onto the M27 towards Portsmouth until you reach the M27 junction 8.

February 1 and 2 – Junction 9 – eastbound exit slip road – Whiteley

Drivers from the M27 at junction 9 need to travel eastbound heading towards Portsmouth.

Afterwards, at the M27 junction 11, drive westbound back on the M27, travelling towards Southampton, until you reach the M27 junction 9.

February 2 and 3 – Junctions 7 to 8 – eastbound carriageway – Hedge End to Woolston

The diversion starts when you leave the M27 at junction 7, following Charles Watts Way until you reach the Kanes Hill Roundabout.

At the roundabout, drivers need to take the second exit onto Kanes Hill, then follow the A27 until you reach the Windhover Roundabout.

Then, take the first exit on to the A3024, and join the M27 at junction 8.

February 4 – Junction 5 – eastbound entry and exit slip roads – Southampton

Entry Slip Road diversion:

Traffic from the M27 at junction 5 will have to travel westbound on the M27 heading towards Bournemouth.

At the M27 junction 3, head eastbound back onto the M27 towards Portsmouth, until you reach the M27 junction 5.

Exit Slip Road diversion:

Drivers at the M27 at junction 5 need totravel eastbound heading towards Portsmouth, until you reach the M27 junction 7.

At the M27 junction 7, travel westbound back onto the M27 towards Eastleigh, until you reach the M27 at junction 5.

The exit slip road will also be closed between 9pm and 6am on February 5.

February 4, 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11 – M3 southbound to M27 – Eastbound link road

Southbound traffic from the M3 will join the M27 westbound heading towards Bournemouth.

Then, at the M27 junction 3, drivers need to head eastbound back onto the M27 towards Portsmouth, until you reach the M27 junction 4

February 5 – Junctions 5 to 4 – westbound carriageway – Southampton to Winchester

Drivers travelling towards Winchester need to exit the M27 at junction 5, and travel northbound on the A335.

At the roundabout on the A335, follow Leigh Road westbound until you reach the M3 junction 13.

You then need to join the M3 at junction 13 heading southbound, and follow the road until you reach the M27 at junction 4.

February 6 – junctions 7 to 4 – westbound carriageway – Hedge End to Winchester

Drivers need to leave the M27 at junction 7, follow Charles Watts Way, and take the third exit at the Kanes Hill roundabout going onto the A27.

Then, follow the A27 until you reach Allington Lane Roundabout, take the second exit, and stay on the A27 towards Swaythling.

When you reach the next roundabout, take the second exit on to Wide Lane, and follow it northbound until the M27 junction 5 roundabout.

Continue northbound on the A335, then at the next roundabout, follow Leigh Road westbound until you reach the M3 junction 13.

Join the M3 at junction 13 heading southbound, and follow the road until you reach the M27 at junction 4.

February 7 – Junctions 8 to 4 – westbound carriageway – Woolston to Winchester

Motorists have to leave the M27 at junction 8, and follow the A3024 until you reach the Windhover roundabout.

Then, follow the A27 heading towards Swaythling until you reach Kanes Hill roundabout and take the third exit.

Continue along the A27 until the Allington Lane Roundabout and take the second exit.

Follow the A27 towards Swaythling, and take the second exit at the next roundabout on to Wide Lane, and drive along the road until the M27 junction 5 roundabout

Continue at the roundabout onto the A335, then at the next roundabout, follow Leigh Road westbound until you reach the M3 junction 13.

Then, join the M3 at junction 13 heading southbound, and follow it until you reach the M27 junction 4.

February 8 – Junctions 8 to 7 – westbound carriageway – Woolston to Hedge End

The diversion will take traffic off the M27 at junction 8 and along the A3024 until you reach the Windhover Roundabout.

At the roundabout, drivers need to take the A27 towards Swathling up to the Kanes Hill roundabout.

Take the third exit on to Charles Watts Way, and join the M27 at junction 7.

The project involves converting the hard shoulder into a fourth lane.

February 8 and 9 – Junction 8 – westbound exit slip road – Woolston

Motorists from the M27 at junction 8 need to travel westbound heading towards Bournemouth.

At the M27 junction 7, travel eastbound back on the M27 towards Portsmouth, until you reach the M27 junction 8.

February 8 and 9 – Junction 9 – westbound entry slip road – Whiteley

From the M27 at junction 9, motorists need to drive eastbound heading towards Portsmouth.

At the M27 junction 11, head westbound back onto the M27 towards Southampton, until you reach the M27 junction 9.

February 9 and 10 – Junction 9 – westbound exit slip road – Whiteley

Drivers from the M27 at junction 9 have to travel westbound heading towards Southampton.

Once you reach the M27 junction 8, head eastbound back on the M27, travelling towards Portsmouth, until you reach the M27 junction 9.

February 10 and 11 – Junction 10 – westbound exit slip road

Motorists need to travel westbound heading towards Southampton from M27 junction 10.

At the M27 junction 9, head eastbound back on the M27, travelling towards Portsmouth, until you reach the M27 junction 11.

Then, head southbound back on the A27, travelling towards Fareham, turn right onto Wellington Way, and follow the road until you reach the M27 at junction 10.

February 10 and 11 – Junction 11 – westbound entry slip road – Fareham

Traffic will be diverted eastbound heading towards Portsmouth.

Drivers then need to exit the M27 at junction 12, taking the A27 eastbound towards Cosham.

At the traffic lights, turn right onto Western Road, until you reach the roundabout.

At the roundabout, head westbound back towards M27 junction 12, travelling towards Southampton, then join the M27.

CCTV cameras and electronic signs – showing the variable speed limits – will also be installed, as well as emergency refuge areas and a reinforced barrier.

All the diversions will be clearly signposted.

The dates for closures may change due to operational requirements, or adverse weather conditions.

Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance.

