A Royal Navy aircraft carrier will be sailing from Portsmouth on Saturday ahead of major exercises in the North Sea - with her time of departure now given.

HMS Prince of Wales will be going on a major deployment to Scotland, completing Exercise Strike Warrior as part of a UK Carrier Strike Group. Pictured is the carrier returning to Portsmouth on Friday, September 20, 2024. | Sarah Standing (200924-1739)

Loved ones, friends and well-wishers are expected to see off HMS Prince of Wales as she departs Portsmouth on Saturday morning.

The warship will lead a UK Carrier Strike Group. The 65,000-tonne warship will be completing her autumn training programme - including Exercise Strike Warrior.

Sailors, pilots, engineers, and the rest of the ship’s company, will be put through their paces so they’re prepared for their deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region next year.

HMS Prince of Wales’ will initially sail to Cornwall - depending on the weather - to qualify her air wing, before heading to the exercise area off the coast of Scotland.

Now the King’s Harbour Master has said the time HMS Prince of Wales is expected to leave Portsmouth at 10.30am when she leaves the Prince’s Royal Jetty and will sail past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth shortly afterwards. She will then proceed to the Outer Spit Buoy at 11.20am towards The Nab Tower with a Pilot and Tug Assist.