Prince Edward arrived at HMS Excellent on Whale Island to honour the 120th anniversary of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA). As the The Commodore-in-Chief of the Service, he was the Guest of Honour as personnel looked back on the civilian force over the years.

He thanked RFA sailors and their families for their commitment to current operations. St Barbara’s Church at HMS Excellent was the setting for a short commemorative service, before an official reception for around 200 people. Attendees included serving personnel and loved ones, veterans, senior military officers, industry leaders and supporting charities.

The force provides logistical support for the Royal Navy on forward deployments, with civilian sailors aboard RFA Tidespring playing a vital role alongside HMS Prince of Wales on Operation Highmast. Head of the RFA, Commodore Sam Shattock, praised the “quiet professionalism” shown by generations of sailors who had forged a force which had become “the beating heart behind Royal Navy operations,” ensuring that the Fleet was “never without the support it needs”.

“From supplying the Grand Fleet at Jutland, to sustaining operations in the Falklands, the Adriatic, the Gulf, and today across the globe, the RFA has been there – steadfast, reliable, and ready,” he added. “Our people have sailed side by side with the Royal Navy in the face of danger, and done so with courage, from Arctic convoys to modern conflicts, often unheralded, but always essential.”

Commodore Shattock said that the service had been at the forefront of naval innovation, from the introduction of RFA Petroleum in 1905 to RFA Proteus. To mark the 120th anniversary every serving member of the RFA will receive a specially-cast commemorative coin, funded by the RFA’s Central Benevolent Fund , which is administered by Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

First Officer Paul Fears said: “Today is great – to have royal recognition for what we do is very much appreciated. His Royal Highness is very supportive of what we do. And it’s been great seeing so many veterans here.” He added: “You provide humanitarian relief, help out with charity projects and at schools, take part in engagement events representing the country because of our ties with defence”

