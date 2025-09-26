The Royal Navy’s newest ship is preparing to sail under the armed forces banner for the first time.

HMS Stirling Castle, formerly known as RFA Stirling Castle, is set to be back on operations soon following a period of refurbishment. Before being put to sea, she will be equipped with cutting-edge technology to help transform the UK’s mine-hunting operations across the globe.

She was renamed and taken out of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary fold in July 2025, originally being bought in 2023 when she was a commercial vessel known as MV Island Crown. The 5,840 tonne support ship is the sixth in the fleet to bear the famous title of Stirling.

HMS Stirling Castle will be put to sea soon to take her first steps in the Royal Navy. | Royal Navy

Commanding Officer of HMS Stirling Castle, Commander Phil Harper, visited the Scottish city to strengthen ties between the ship’s company and the land that bares her name. Lord Provost Elaine Watterson said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet Commander Harper and accept, on behalf of the people of Stirling, the ship’s badge from HMS Stirling Castle.

“As a minehunter, HMS Stirling Castle will play an important role in maritime security and we value greatly the role of our service men and women from the Royal Navy and other armed forces. We look forward to welcoming personnel from the Royal Navy and HMS Stirling Castle to our Remembrance Day and Armed Forces Day events. I would also like to thank Audrey Burns and Ross Blevins from Historic Environment Scotland, as well as Islay Carmichael, the CEO of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, for helping to host Commander Harper.”

Commander Harper added: “Our affiliation with the City of Stirling and the iconic Castle are a key part of our identity. Sailors have served in ships named after Stirling Castle since 1679, and the Royal Navy is nothing if it doesn’t serve the people of our great nations. Scotland is home to many of my sailors and the City of Stirling represents, on behalf of the cities, towns and villages of the UK and Commonwealth, the values of home to me, my people and my ship.”