The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is to take over command of the operation from the Border Force within weeks in a move signed off by the prime minister, according to The Times and Daily Mail.

Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, told MoD staff during a call on Monday afternoon that the plans were still under discussion but may involve leadership, planning and co-ordination of operations.

Although the MoD confirmed the government is exploring ‘every avenue’ to prevent more crossings and the Home Office said it was introducing ‘necessary long-term changes’, speculation about the suggested plans have remained unaddressed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Migrants are helped by RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboat before being taken to a beach in Dungeness, on the south-east coast of England, on November 24, 2021, after crossing the English Channel. Picture: Ben Stansall/ AFP via Getty Images.

A spokesman for the MoD said: ‘Unacceptable numbers of people continue to make the dangerous Channel crossings and last November’s tragic deaths serve as the strongest reminder of the need to stop them.

‘The government is exploring every avenue to prevent further crossings and details of how that can be achieved will be made known in due course.’

The Home Office added: ‘The UK armed forces already work closely with Border Force in these operations, providing expertise and assets as part of our processes in the Channel. It is right that we pursue all options to prevent illegal crossings and protect life at sea.’

But the chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, MP Tobias Ellwood, told Sky that the plans were ‘rushed’ and warned they could be a ‘massive distraction’ for the navy.

His comments come as Labour peer and former Royal Navy chief Lord West told the BBC that tasking the military with tackling small boat crossings would prevent deaths but not alleviate the migration crisis.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour would support any ‘sensible’ measures to save lives in the Channel but expressed doubts about the sincerity behind plans.

The MP said: ‘This looks like Boris Johnson is using the situation to chase headlines to distract from the total mess he is in as a result of rule-breaking parties in Number 10.’

The plans were also attacked by refugee advocates, with the chief executive of the Refugee Council, Enver Solomon, saying that using the military those seeking sanctuary was ‘cruel and inhumane’.

He added: ‘It’s a desperate move by a Government that isn’t able to find solutions that will ensure an orderly, manageable and fair asylum system.’

Clare Moseley, founder of charity Care4Calais, added that a military response is ‘not just disproportionate, it’s inhumane’.

The Times also reported plans are being drawn up to send migrants to countries such as Ghana and Rwanda for processing and resettlement, but this has not been confirmed.

More migrants were brought ashore over the weekend after a Sudanese man in his 20s died while trying to reach the UK, French authorities said last Friday.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron