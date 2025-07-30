The site of the former Royal Marines Museum is up for sale again after plans to convert it into a luxury hotel were approved.

A listing for the former Royal Marines Museum and Batteries in Eastney Esplanade, Southsea, has been placed on the Rightmove website. Plans for a 96-room luxury hotel were given the green light in May, which would have added several exterior buildings such as a gym and swimming pool.

History enthusiast Derek Reay, 73, of Stubbington, was surprised to see it on the market. He told The News: “I’m completely shocked. I thought we were going to get this new five-star hotel up there, but seeing it going up for auction again is baffling. Just why? What’s going on?

The former Royal Marines Museum at Eastney is on sale after plans for a 96-room luxury hotel were approved earlier this year. | Malcolm Wells (113899-5547)

“I personally feel that the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) should do all they can to buy back the premises in order to restore and redevelop it to be a world-class museum. The museum could then again tell the fascinating and historically important story of the Royal Marines, the original Sea Soldiers of the Navy. That story being told exclusively at its original and rightful home.”

Experienced estate and letting agents Savills are in charge of the sale. The site spans across 3.3 hectares, and includes a Grade II listed building and Coastal Batteries. A best bids deadline is tomorrow (July 31) at midday. The Grand Hotel Excelsior International Limited were the applicants behind the hotel plans.

The listing description said: “The property comprises a substantial 3.5 storey (plus basement) former 'Royal Marines Museum' building that stands at the northeast end of the former barracks complex, a large lawned area to the front of the building, a 110 space car park on the Eastney Esplanade Frontage, as well as Eastney Battery East on its frontage.

“The building is of substantial Victorian construction including an imposing central section with balcony colonnades, a twin external staircase and central stone gabling incorporating a coat of arms. The main building is constructed of solid red brick in Flemish bond with yellow brick frieze and rusticated quoins and pilasters. The roof is slate hipped in the centre with mansard roof over the wings.

“For the site is surrounded with the boundary knapped flint stone perimeter wall which runs along the side and rear and are protected as Scheduled Ancients Monuments (SAM).”

The scheme approved in May was set to leave the exterior untouched and make alterations inside the building, with hotel rooms, a function hall, dining area and lounge fitted. Plans drew opposition from local residents, with concerns including any overdevelopment of Eastney seafront.

Penelope Reed, chair of Marine Gate Management Company Southsea Ltd, previously argued that alternative uses have been overlooked. She added: “Many local people and former Royal Marines have considered that with appropriate publicity the city council could have supported and positively campaigned for the property to be a home for veteran marines.”

On the listing, Savills said the building could be used for a hotel or pub, school, care or retirement home, or a residential complex. Future proposals for alternative uses would require separate consent from Portsmouth City Council, with new plans not linked to the hotel project needing to be considered on individual merit. The Royal Marines Museum will be moving to Boathouse 6 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.