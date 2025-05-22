Long-awaited plans to convert the grade II listed former Royal Marine Museum into a luxury hotel have taken a major step forward with a recommendation for approval.

The 150-year-old museum, located in Eastney Esplanade, Southsea, closed down back in 2017 following concerns for the safety of the exhibits on show due to the sites’ deteriorating condition.

But now it is set for a new lease of life, with planning permission set to be granted to transform it into a hotel with 96-bedrooms as well as a function hall, dining area and lounge, a gym, treatment rooms and a swimming pool.

It comes after Grand Hotel Excelsior International Ltd purchased the building in 2020 for £4.5m with controversial plans to transform the site into a 100-room luxury hotel.

The planning application was first submitted at the end of 2022 but there has been a huge delay in a decision after a number of concerns surrounding the ecological impacts and the historic environment were raised prompting the applicant to revise the proposal.

A CGI of the proposed 'amenities building' at the Royal Marines Museum hotel in Portsmouth

The proposal highlights the construction of two new detached buildings - the first will consist of a swimming pool and changing rooms while the second will house a gym, spa treatment rooms and a small café/ bar and kitchen.

As a result of this, the new plans indicate four less rooms than originally planned as well as alterations made to the 118 space car park which will now also feature 10 EV charging points.

A council committee report, published on May 19 of this year, has recommended that the resubmitted plans should be granted planning permission ‘subject to conditions’.

The report said: “Changing the building into a hotel will provide economic and social benefits. This includes many different job positions. Not only in the short term during the construction period, but also when the hotel is functioning.

“Visitors to Portsmouth who want a wider choice of hotel will now have more options available to them. The hotel would attract visitors spending money within the city.”

One comment on the Portsmouth City Council said: “I object to the overdevelopment of this area of Eastney. Compared with the 173 rooms at the 4 star Holiday Inn in Old Portsmouth, the proposed redeveloment of the former Royal Marines Museum is unlikely to achieve the applicant's proclaimed aim of 5 star accommodation in 100 rooms.”

Following the museum closure, the Royal Navy has plans to open a new £15m Royal Marines Museum at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard with a planning application for this also having been submitted to the city council.

The new space will be home to a new permanent special exhibition gallery, a Royal Marines Commando-themed Laser Quest Arena, as well as a newly integrated auditorium and conferencing and public programming facility.

For more information about the planning application or to comment, visit the Portsmouth City Council planning portal and search for the application - 22/01579/FUL