"I'm an Army soldier at HMS Collingwood and collected Easter Eggs for children at QA Hospital in Portsmouth"
Private Jason Swindley - assigned to the Military Provost Guard Service - organised an Easter Egg collection for the little ones staying at QA Hospital’s children’s ward.
Personnel based at HMS Collingwood in Fareham gathered over 80 chocolate delights to be gifted. Pte Swindley delivered the presents to the medical facility in Cosham earlier this week.
He said: “I wanted to do something to make people happy, and with Easter approaching, I thought this would be the perfect gesture. QA Hospital is so close to HMS Collingwood, and I wanted to make the children’s hospital stay a little brighter.
“There are around 65 beds across the children’s ward and ER department, so we had more than enough to go round! I would just like to thank all those that contributed to the Easter Egg donation, as without you this would not of happened.”
