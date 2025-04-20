Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Special Easter cheer was spread across the children’s ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital thanks to an Army soldier and his colleagues.

Private Jason Swindley - assigned to the Military Provost Guard Service - organised an Easter Egg collection for the little ones staying at QA Hospital’s children’s ward.

Private Jason Swindley (MPGS) organised an Easter Egg collection for children staying at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Personnel across HMS Collingwood in Fareham donated over 80 gifts. | Keith Woodland

Pte Swindley alongside medical personnel at QA Hospital after donating the Easter Eggs. | Keith Woodland

Personnel based at HMS Collingwood in Fareham gathered over 80 chocolate delights to be gifted. Pte Swindley delivered the presents to the medical facility in Cosham earlier this week.

He said: “I wanted to do something to make people happy, and with Easter approaching, I thought this would be the perfect gesture. QA Hospital is so close to HMS Collingwood, and I wanted to make the children’s hospital stay a little brighter.

“There are around 65 beds across the children’s ward and ER department, so we had more than enough to go round! I would just like to thank all those that contributed to the Easter Egg donation, as without you this would not of happened.”