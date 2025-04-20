"I'm an Army soldier at HMS Collingwood and collected Easter Eggs for children at QA Hospital in Portsmouth"

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 20th Apr 2025, 10:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Special Easter cheer was spread across the children’s ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital thanks to an Army soldier and his colleagues.

Private Jason Swindley - assigned to the Military Provost Guard Service - organised an Easter Egg collection for the little ones staying at QA Hospital’s children’s ward.

Private Jason Swindley (MPGS) organised an Easter Egg collection for children staying at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Personnel across HMS Collingwood in Fareham donated over 80 gifts.Private Jason Swindley (MPGS) organised an Easter Egg collection for children staying at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Personnel across HMS Collingwood in Fareham donated over 80 gifts.
Private Jason Swindley (MPGS) organised an Easter Egg collection for children staying at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Personnel across HMS Collingwood in Fareham donated over 80 gifts. | Keith Woodland
Pte Swindley alongside medical personnel at QA Hospital after donating the Easter Eggs.Pte Swindley alongside medical personnel at QA Hospital after donating the Easter Eggs.
Pte Swindley alongside medical personnel at QA Hospital after donating the Easter Eggs. | Keith Woodland

Personnel based at HMS Collingwood in Fareham gathered over 80 chocolate delights to be gifted. Pte Swindley delivered the presents to the medical facility in Cosham earlier this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I wanted to do something to make people happy, and with Easter approaching, I thought this would be the perfect gesture. QA Hospital is so close to HMS Collingwood, and I wanted to make the children’s hospital stay a little brighter.

“There are around 65 beds across the children’s ward and ER department, so we had more than enough to go round! I would just like to thank all those that contributed to the Easter Egg donation, as without you this would not of happened.”

Related topics:HMS CollingwoodQA HospitalFarehamEasterfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice