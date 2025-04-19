Joshua Lattimer-Hedley has always loved reptiles and a dream to open his very own shop so when the opportunity arose, he jumped in with both feet.

South Coast Reptiles, in Wellington Way, officially opened its doors on Friday, April 18 following weeks of hard work transforming the site into the perfect spot that Joshua has always imagined.

He said: “I’ve always had an interest in reptiles - for the last 20 years, I’ve always kept them and I wanted to turn it into a day job so I thought the best way was to open a shop.

“Obviously I had to get the agreement sorted and then we had to put up the walls and build all of the enclosures and we did it all ourselves so all of that was definitely a task but thankfully it’s all done and looks really good.”

He said that his passion for reptiles stemmed from his childhood when he would sit and watch The Crocodile Hunt, featuring Steve Irwin, before and after school.

South Coast Reptiles will offer everything you need to look after a reptile - from the enclosures to the heating and lighting to the food, customers will not be disappointed.

Joshua added: “It was amazing just to see everyone come in - we had lots of people come in and buy live food and we had kids buying toys and there were a lot of people asking about buying some of the animals.

“I just hope we can build a community and relationships in Waterlooville and over time I hope I can expand my knowledge of reptiles and help as many people as possible.

“The first step is always the hardest but it will all be worth it.”

