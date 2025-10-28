Rousing cheers rang round a presentation hall after it was announced a revival event raised tens of thousands of pounds.

Southwick Revival, a throwback weekend that transports the Hampshire village back to 1944 during the D-Day mission, saw hundreds of people visit. A total of £75,000 has been raised for various organisations as a result.

The achievement was hailed at Southwick’s D-Day Memorial Hall. Chairman of the Revival Committee, Martin Bazeley, was beaming with pride as he announced the “tremendous figure of £75,000”. He said: “Our success allows us to distribute large sums to military charities, supporting both the Forces and their families.

“Every year we make a significant donation to Rowan’s Hospice for their highly valued support to our community. We also donate significant cheques to the many local organisations who help make our Revival weekend so successful.

“Our very generous sponsors cover the main costs of running the D-Day Revival so I cannot thank them enough for their continued support. Now we start planning for next year with the Revival weekend taking place on the actual Anniversary of D-Day, June 6 to 7,2026. Save the date!”

The money was raised through ticket sales and revenue from concessions. Loyal visitors ignored the inclement weather on Saturday afternoon and revelled in the immersive historic experience. It was the first event that introduced the Pegasus Bridge, a scaled down version of Normandy crossing. Re-enactors dressed in period costume while the streets were decorated with bunting and vintage vehicles.

Large cheques have been presented to various non-profit organisations, including SSAFA the armed forces charity. Havant district representative, Royal Navy veteran Mike Kelly, received the £15,000 donation. Rowans Hospice received a cheque for £10,000, with the homeless veterans organisation Alabare being handed £3,000.

Hannah Stevens, the widow of passionate Southwick Revival volunteer Andy Stevens, gave a moving presentation as she handed the donation to Rowans deputy CEO Jo Fricker. Andy lost his battle with a terminal illness, with Hannah praising the support of Rowans during that time.

Other organisations that were supported include The Royal Marines Voluntary Cadet Corps, Denmead and Wickham’s Scout Group, The CPPTD (vintage bus charity), the Military Wives Choir, Hampshire’s Young Farmers’ Club, the SNUG (local Ukraine support group) Models for Heroes, The RAF, Army and Royal Navy Benevolent Trusts, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Spirit of Normandy Charity. Money was also donated to Southwick Park’s Families’ Day, the People’s Mosquito, and other Southwick community organisations.